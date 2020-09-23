BE girls’ tennis dominates with tournament victory

It’s one of the rites of autumn.

The Bishop England girls’ tennis team scores another big victory on a crisp fall day, claiming its own Bishop England Fall Invitational for the third straight year.

But you know it’s really autumn in early November when the Bishops claim an even more impressive victory, the state championship. That’s a scenario that has played out nine times in a row.

The Bishops proved to be at the head of the class with their Fall Invitational championship, which was contested on the school’s courts. The Bishops picked up impressive victories against SCISA state power Porter-Gaud (6-0), and High School Class heavyweights Waccamaw (6-0) and Wando (4-2) en route to the championship against Oceanside Collegiate Academy.

The Bishops beat OCA, 4-2, to claim the title, yet again.

The tournament, which usually features 16 teams, was scaled down to eight this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The schools were all local, except Waccamaw.

Still, the Bishops played and defeated some tennis heavyweights.

“The tournament’s always a great way to jump start the season,” coach Kristen Fleming Arnold said. “It’s a great event. The kids are excited to play in it, and they played very well. It’s our third in a row, and that’s a huge accomplishment. I usually try to figure out a team MVP after the tournament, but overall, everyone played well.”

There are some observers who feel the Bishops are the best team in the state, regardless of classification. But Fleming Arnold says being the best team in the Lowcountry is quite an accomplishment.

“There are some great teams locally,” Fleming Arnold said. “I don’t like to compare our teams to others. I just want to focus on us, and what needs to be accomplished.”

Senior Lily Woods shone in the invitational. She’s earned all-state status during her illustrious career and is seeking her sixth state tennis championship.

Junior Elle Bredemann, Mackenzie Penton, and Jenna Santa Lucia fared well while freshman Saige Severance, who plays at No. 5 in singles, missed the tournament giving Fleming Arnold a chance to play some of the other talented players.

Playoffs are scheduled to start Oct. 19 with the state championships slated for Oct. 31.

“It’s a little disappointing with the season shortened,” Fleming Arnold said. “I try to get all the players in as many matches regardless where they are on the ladder. The girls work hard. They know the goal is the state championship.”