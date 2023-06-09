BE girls’ tennis team to make another run for state title

"Tennis anyone?”

If you know your trivia, you are aware that phrase was uttered by a struggling actor named Humphrey Bogart back in the 1920s as he went from one stage to another with a racket in hand and the phrase on the tip of his tongue.

If Bogey were alive at the beginning of the 21st century, he might have muttered, “Can anyone beat the Bishop England High School girls in a game of tennis?”

After all, the Bishops became the most successful girls’ team in the history of the Palmetto State, winning 15 state championships since 2000 to push their collective total to a state record 25 titles. The Bishops won an amazing 10 titles in a row from 2011-20.

The common denominator is Kristin Fleming Arnold, who won state titles as a player – and coach.

This fall, the Bishops are back to make another run at the title after losing to Oceanside Collegiate Academy in the Class AA state championship last fall. There were two teams 15 miles apart playing for all the marbles because coaches around the state opted to use seedings rather than the traditional Upper State vs. Lower State

bracket.

Oceanside beat the Bishops three times last fall, including the season finale for the state crown.

The Bishops are ready to contend for another state title this fall, according to Fleming Arnold.

“We added depth from our team from last year with Maggie Allen coming back. She was injured last fall,” said Fleming Arnold, who pointed out Brianna Byrd returned after missing 2022.

At first glance of the roster, 2024 seems like the Bishops’ year with three juniors and two sophomores listed as the top five singles players. But the Bishops’ lineup is always potent regardless of the calendar.

Bella Nava, a junior, begins the season at No. 1 while Allen is No. 2. Byrd is listed at No. 3. Sophomore Riley Young and classmate Clare Englebert are the Nos. 4 and 5 singles players, respectively.

Henley Bredemann, Audra Schaafsma, Bella Khouri and Emerson Mathesius are talented double players. Two players to file in the memory bank are Elle and Helena Finley, twins who are seventh-graders at Christ Our King-Stella Maris School.

The Bishops opened the season with a victory over rival Ashley Hall, while matches against Wando and Porter-Gaud were rained out.

The Bishops will host their 14th annual BE Fall Invite Sept 22-24.

The tourney will showcase some of the best teams in the state with the field set to return to 16 teams after Covid-19 shrank the field to eight.

The event, which will be played at the Live To Play venue on Daniel Island, will feature local teams Philip Simmons, Wando, Lucy Beckham, Oceanside Collegiate Academy, Ashley Hall, Porter-Gaud and BE with the rest of the field from around the state.

“It is a great, fun event and great way to get the girls ready for playoffs,” Fleming Arnold said.