BE girls to battle Keenan for state title

And then there was one.

The Bishop England girls’ team is the only Daniel Island area squad still standing in the High School League’s state playoffs. As a result, the Bishops will play Keenan to determine the No. 1 team in the state.

The Bishops traveled to Cane Bay Monday night to play Orangeburg-Wilkinson in the Class AAA Lower State Championship, and the trip was more than worth it.

The Bishops jumped to a 10-4 lead at the end of the first period and cruised to a 48-27 victory. However, the Bishops didn’t bring their A game.

Coach Paul Runey had yet to review video of the game, but estimated his team missed 16 free throws and at least 10 layups.

“I could have gone in and talked to them – 21 things we did poorly. The fact is we scored more points and that all that matters,” Runey said. “As a coach, I can break it down and it wasn’t pretty. But I told the players the scoreboard sure looked pretty.”

The Bishops, who upped their record to 12-1, will play Keenan, the Upper State champion. The title game is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday at USC-Aiken.

The Bishops will be making their eighth appearance in the title game, and own a 6-1 record. The Bishops won their first title in 2012 and then added four consecutive titles beginning in 2014. The Bishops also claimed the top prize in 2019.

Runey said his team has had some luck to win the six titles, and talent.

“I think we have a real good foundation,” Runey said. “We have some good athletes. Also, having a good point guard is critical.”

This season, Lily Woods plays the majority of the game at point guard, while Jaiha Williams and Allie Dominiak have also shone at the position.

Woods led the Bishops with 14 points, but she had plenty of help. Princess Scott recorded a double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds. Dominiak chipped in with 11 points.

More state playoff news

The Bishop boys weren’t so fortunate in the postseason, dropping a heart-breaking 60-59 decision to Marlboro in a second-round game.

The Bishops were poised to claim the victory with a 50-43 lead heading into the fourth period. But the Bishops couldn’t close the deal as the visitors outscored BE 17-9 in the decisive fourth period.

Ty Schaafsma was lights out with 32 points while Daniel Brooks tallied 16.

Meanwhile, the Philip Simmons girls’ team had a nice run that ended with a 51-40 loss to Silver Bluff in a Class AA state semifinal.

The Iron Horses finished with a 7-2 record, and this season marked the third straight year they qualified for the playoffs. This season also marked the first time they made it past the second round.

The team should only get better. Coach Dustin Williams had 13 players on the roster and 12 will return.

The Iron Horse boys dropped a 63-49 decision to Wade Hampton to close out with a 7-2 record.