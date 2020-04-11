BE girls crowned state AAA tennis champs

Neither COVID-19, windy conditions nor a new venue could stop the Bishop England High School girls’ tennis team.

The Bishops served up a bagel to Chapman on a gusty Saturday as they posted a 6-0 victory to win their 10th consecutive state championship Saturday at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center. The state tournament is usually played in Cayce, but that facility did not want spectators this year because of the pandemic.

The Bishops played a condensed schedule because of COVID-19. Still, it was much of the same for the Bishops who recorded another undefeated season. The Bishops have not lost a match since dropping the championship match of their own Fall Invitational back in 2017.

Coach Kristin Fleming Arnold knows the state championship and match streaks will end one day. But it’s something she doesn’t dwell on.

“We’ve had a great run and we are fortunate to have some great talent,” Fleming Arnold said. “The main thing is the players are committed. They are willing to do the work in the offseason. I know the streak is going to end some time, but we don’t worry about it.”

It marked the third consecutive year Bishop England defeated Chapman in the state championship. And, once again the Bishops made it look easy against the Upstate school as they lost only seven games the entire match.

Was Chapman at a psychological disadvantage knowing the Bishops’ reign included the past conquests in the title match?

“I look at it from the other angle,” Fleming Arnold said. “I tell the girls they just can’t walk out there and expect to win. We have to be ready. People want to beat us every time we walk out on the court.”

Senior Lily Woods concluded her singles career at BE with a 6-0, 6-0 defeat of Westlyn Morris in No. 1 singles. That gave her six state championships medals in team and individual play. She also has a state championship medal in basketball. She was scheduled to go after No. 8 Monday and Tuesday in the state individual play.

Elle Bredemann topped Elizabeth Williams 6-1, 6-0 in No. 2 play while Mackenzie Penton topped Alex Kinlaw 6-1, 6-1.

No. 2 singles player Bredemann and No. 3 Penton also were scheduled to play in individual competition Monday and Tuesday.

Jenna Santa Lucia won a 6-2, 6-2 decision over Julianna Coates. In No. 5 singles, Saige Severance blasted Madeline Williams 6-0, 6-0.

The Bishops’ doubles team of Bella Nova and Grace Carruthers posted a 6-0, 6-0 victory.

PSHS second in Class AA

Meanwhile, Philip Simmons’ bid for its first state title came up short as the Iron Horses dropped a 6-0 decision against Christ Church in the Class AA state championship.

The victory gave the Cavaliers a 17-0 record and their fifth straight championship. It was Christ Church’s 12th state title since 2005.

Saturday marked the first time in Philip Simmons’ brief history that the girls’ team reached the state championship. All of the team’s top athletes should return next fall.