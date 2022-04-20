Home / Sports / BE girls JV lax bounces back in rebuilding year

BE girls JV lax bounces back in rebuilding year

Wed, 04/20/2022 - 8:41am admin

After going 2-3-1 last year, the Bishop England girls junior varsity lacrosse team finished the 2022 season 6-3-1. The Bishops went winless in the conference, with two losses coming to rivals Wando High School and Lucy Beckham, and a third to Philip Simmons. However, two of their six victories were shutouts that included impressive margins of 17-0 and 16-0. Eighth-grade attack Haley Taylor led the way with 17 goals and 14 assists. Followed by freshman attack Hannah Rae Long with 12 goals and 6 assists. The squad combined for a total of 58 goals and 40 assists.

