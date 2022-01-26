BE girls' lacrosse looks to continue winning crusade

It’s hard to imagine the Bishop England girls’ lacrosse team being as dominant as it was last season. After all, the Bishops were 18-0, outscoring the opposition 325-34 en route to a fifth consecutive state championship.

This season, the Bishops begin the season with 64 consecutive victories and high expectations.

“That would be asking a lot,” cautioned coach Jeff Weiner when asked if his team can match last year’s impressive numbers and championship run. “But we’ll try. Our goal every year is to win a state championship.”

Weiner, who moved to the Lowcountry from lax hotbed Long Island, New York, has transformed the team from one of the best in the state to one that is a dynasty in the Palmetto State. He took over as coach in 2010 and the Bishops have compiled a 155-31 record against the best competition South Carolina and the South have to offer.

Weiner points out that nine players from last year’s juggernaut are gone because of graduation, moving to another area, etc. He will hold tryouts Jan. 31 to Feb. 1 and for now, the roster includes 17 players who are returning. Weiner has carried more players the past two

seasons because of COVID-19 and all the related protocol. The 2022 roster will be impressive numbers-wise and talentwise.

However, Weiner will be without four players, who are currently members of the basketball team, including All-American laxer Evelyn Kitchin and goalie Lizzy Tompkins.

“We probably won’t get those four back until March, and that includes our goalie,” Weiner said. “We had a team that wanted to play us in February. But how can you play without your goalie?”

The Bishops concluded last season’s dynamic effort with a 25-2 victory over rivalry Oceanside Collegiate Academy. In that game, eight Bishops entered the scoring column.

Elisabeth Tausig tallied 11 points, including seven goals to lead the team in the championship. She was among the top assist-makers in the country, according to Max Preps and led the Palmetto State in assists.

Junior Frances Poch has scored four goals in the state championship on two separate occasions. Henley Bredemann also scored four goals in last spring’s conquest while Lauren Wysong and Kitchin both tallied three goals.

This season’s schedule will be challenging as usual for the Bishops. But that pays dividends in the playoffs. The Bishops outscored their playoff foes last spring by an average of 21-1.

“That’s what you want to do if you want to prepare for the playoffs,” Weiner said. “You have to play the best teams possible.”

The Bishops will play Wando in a preseason scrimmage on Feb. 15 and open the regular season six days later with a match against Academic Magnet.

“Our goal is to reach the state finals again, and win the state championship,” Weiner said. “In the Lower State, it looks like us, Oceanside Collegiate (Academy) and (Lucy) Beckham.”