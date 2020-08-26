BE girls tennis ready to hold court

Kristen Fleming-Arnold knows all about the disappointments the coronavirus pandemic can cause among high school student-athletes. Fleming-Arnold is the boys’ tennis coach at Bishop England, and the Bishops didn’t have a chance to defend their state championship as the pandemic wiped out most of the spring sports’ schedule for the 2019-20 academic year.

The team included seniors who didn’t even get a chance to attempt to extend its state championship streak to three years in a row.

But with a new academic year, comes new hope for Fleming-Arnold, who just happens to be the girls’ tennis coach at the school. The Bishop girls held tryouts in mid-August and are scheduled to open the season on Sept. 1 with a match against Ashley Hall.

For now, Fleming-Arnold can focus on the what, rather than the what-ifs. The “what” is that the Bishops will go after their 10th consecutive state championship and 24th overall when they play the Panthers.

“We found out early August that the season will start Aug. 31 with a reduced and modified season,” Fleming-Arnold said. “Yes, there was fear the season would not be starting. The girls have worked very hard in the down time to be ready.”

Practice for the high school season was supposed to begin July 31, but the pandemic raged in the Palmetto State, pushing the start date back for training and the schedules.

In tennis, the season would already be in the second or third week. But this fall, the season starts at the end of August. Playoffs start Oct. 19 with the state championships slated for Oct. 31.

Fleming-Arnold said the path to another state title could be bumpy.

“State is a possibility, but we have to work for it and earn it,” said Fleming-Arnold, a BE grad who played on four state championship teams in the 1990s. “It’s not a given. We are hosting our tournament again with eight teams vs. 16 teams. We gain great experience from this tournament every year and really helps position us to be ready for the playoff run.”

That helps, and so does having some experienced talent. Lily Woods headlines the top five single players. All she’s done in her career is accumulate five state tennis championships.

“Lily is a hard worker, fierce competitor,” Fleming Arnold said. And, I know she is looking to close out her high school career with six tennis state championships.”

Junior Elle Bredemann has worked hard to get back to playing shape physically and mentally.

“Elle was injured most of last season but she has worked incredibly hard to position herself to be in the top 2,” Fleming-Arnold said. “Like Lily, she is a hard worker and a fierce competitor.”

Mackenzie Penton, Jenna Santa Lucia and freshman Saige Severance round out the top five.

