BE golf comes up short, finishes runner-up at state match

They struggled the first day and were supreme on Day 2.

That combination cost Bishop England High School dearly during the boys Class AAA State Golf Championship, which was contested May 16-17 at Bulls Bay Country Club.

Oceanside Collegiate Academy took a 12-shot lead over Bishop England after the first day, and then held off a ferocious Bishop England rally to win the title, 587-589.

“It was a close one, a tough one to lose,” Bishop England coach Jeff Burton said. “We just tossed too many shots the first day. We were up to the challenge on Day 2. We closed fast. We just ran out of real estate.”

The Bishops’ Sam McMillan won individual medalist honors with rounds of 71 and 70 over the 6,680-yard course to finish at a 141 total. Luke Walmet finished third, two strokes behind McMillan. Daniel Donato tied for fifth place, carding a two-day score of 150. All three golfers will return next year.

“I can assure you, as we left the property at Bulls Bay, they were talking about 2023,” Burton said. “Our top three golfers return. So does Oceanside’s.”

Matthew Teegardin and Max Rottermund also competed for BE.

Oceanside won the title thanks to the 12-shot lead after the first day. The Landsharks carded a 287 to BE’s 299. The Bishops rebounded on the second day to shoot 290 as a team, while Oceanside Collegiate Academy recorded 300.

“I felt if we could get to a tie, we would be in good shape,” Burton said. “We had a lot of momentum and they were reeling. A lot of it was match-play mentality.

“I felt if we could have picked up seven or eight shots on the front nine, it would get interesting,” Burton added. “Oceanside was tight down the stretch, but was able to stabilize things at the end.”

It was the fifth time in the program’s history that BE finished as state runner-up in golf. The Bishops have won eight state titles, including back-to-back in 2018-19.

One of the highlights of the Bishops’ season was their second-place finish in the prestigious 47th annual Southern Cross 7th at Palmetto Golf Club.

Porter-Gaud held off Bishop England for a three-shot victory. Oceanside Collegiate was third at the Southern Cross, which features the best of the best in the Palmetto State.

“It was our best finish ever,” Burton said. “We did a great job this year. I’m proud of them.”

Philip Simmons golf

Philip Simmons High School finished in fourth place out of 12 teams at the Class AA state championship, which was held May 16-17 at the Cheraw State Park Golf Course.

Christ Church won the tourney for a record ninth straight year. It was the Cavaliers’ 20th state title overall, which is another state record. Christ Church’s two-day total was 588. Central claimed second with a score of 613 while St. Joseph’s was third at 618. The Iron Horses

carded a 632 for fourth place.

The Iron Horses who competed included: Grayson Davis, Stephen Ethridge, Hudson Hatch, Shannon Campbell and Ryan Propes.