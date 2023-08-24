BE golf hosts Charleston Classic Invitational

On Monday, August 28, the Lowcountry will be host to the 5th Annual Charleston Classic Invitational. This tournament is hosted by Bishop England and Palmetto Christian Academy’s girls golf teams and is played at Rivertowne Country Club in Mount Pleasant. This year is extra special with a first ever Title Sponsor, EmeryAllen. Located in Mt Pleasant, SC, EmeryAllen is a solution provider to the LED lighting industry. EA has created the highest performing miniature LED lamps on the market and designs, develops and distributes products world wide. Their support of BE, PCA and SC girls golf is remarkable.

The connections to Daniel Island run deep this year. Obviously BE is our island school but it doesn’t end there. The Bishop England girls golf coach, Terese Dynjan is a DI resident and has lived here for 12+ years. The PCA girls golf coach is Tom Crick who coaches with his daughter, Chrysti Carol Propes and both of them are long time residents of DI. The owners and founders of EmeryAllen are also long time DI residents and are making their mark on the Island. Most of the common areas throughout DI, Credit One Stadium as well as the beautiful new church we now have on our island, St. Clare of Assisi is comprised of none other than EA’s products used in the landscape lighting. We get to watch the church in all its glory shine at night thanks to them. Together this team of residents is once again going to carry out one of the best high school tournaments yet.

This year the tournament will have 21 teams from all over the state. Lowcountry teams include, BE, PCA, Wando, Phillip Simmons, Lucy Beckham, Porter Gaud, Oceanside, Academic Magnet. The tournament is 18 holes. Each team plays five girls and counts the lowest 4 scores. DI’s very own, Raegan Propes who is a member of the College of Charleston Women’s Golf Team was low medalist in 2021.

Spectators are welcome but golf carts are limited. Learn more by visiting the tourament website here.