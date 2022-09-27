BE golf lands one of nation’s top players via student transfer

Not too many high school golfers can even dream of having a week like the one Matt Moloney just experienced.

Moloney is a junior at Bishop England High School after recently transferring from the Washington D.C. metro area. He played in the ultra-prestigious U.S. Junior Presidents Cup on Sept. 19-20 at Myers Park Country Club in Charlotte, prior to the start of the 2022 Presidents Cup at nearby Quail Hollow Club.

Moloney ended the week by committing to play golf for the University of Georgia.

The Junior Presidents Cup is a two-day, team match-play competition featuring 24 of the world’s top junior boys 19 years old and younger – 12 from the United States and 12 from around the world, excluding Europe.

The U.S. team claimed its third consecutive victory in the Junior President’s Cup by a 13-11 margin, winning eight matches and getting a half point in another.

The U.S. team entered the final day of competition down 7.5-4.5 after six four-ball matches and six foursomes matches. They took home a full point in four of the first six matches and split another to begin their comeback.

Yes, the Bishops are adding one of the top golfers in the country if his high school experience at Gonzaga is an indicator. Last spring, Moloney shone at the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) tournament when he shot a 5-under-par 67 to earn medalist honors and clinch the team title for Gonzaga. He also led a comeback victory in the Metro Championships, carding birdies on the final two holes to help his team win the title for the third consecutive year. He was named The Washington Post’s Golfer of the Year despite being only a sophomore.

Moloney also made headlines a month prior to the WCAC championship by winning the Sung Hyun Park Junior Championship. The victory, at the Innisbrook Resort & Golf Club in Palm Harbor, Florida, pushed his ranking to No. 2 in the Class of 2024 worldwide, according to the American Junior Golf Association. He is currently ranked the No. 3 golfer in the Class of 2024.

Moloney was born in northern Virginia and his family first moved to Charleston when he was 6 years old. His father, John, worked for Boeing and relocated to Charleston for three years before returning to northern Virginia.

Moloney said his decision to attend Georgia was a matter of the SEC school being the right fit for him.

“The players, the tradition,” Moloney said. “They have had impressive results.”

Moloney will play for Chris Haack’s squad at UGA. He has been the head coach for 26 years and has led the Bulldogs to two national championships and eight SEC championships.

Thirty-one of Haack’s players have earned All-America honors and 11 of his former players have tallied a combined 44 PGA Tour victories.