BE lacrosse standout Rosato commits early to Johns Hopkins

Bo knows academics. And, Bo knows lacrosse.

That combination has helped Bishop England student-athlete Bo Rosato map out her college future although she is only a junior.

Rosato recently committed to attend Johns Hopkins University, which is known for its outstanding reputation in academics and lacrosse.

“(Johns) Hopkins has high academic standards and is rated in the top 15 (universities) in the world,” Rosato said. “They have great math and science programs and that really interests me. I really like their STEM program.”

“Lacrosse wise, they are in the Big 10 which is the top lacrosse conference in the country,” Rosato added. “I love everything about the lacrosse program. I love the coaches and the players. The team is selfless, not selfish.”

Johns Hopkins, founded in Baltimore in 1876, is the oldest research university in the United States and western hemisphere. It is annually ranked among the top universities in the world. Johns Hopkins University was ranked No. 7 among American universities and No. 9 overall globally for 2022-23, according to the U.S. News and World Report.

Rosato, a New Jersey native who moved to the Lowcountry in 2017, should fit right in. At the end of her sophomore year, Rosato had a 5.32 GPA on Bishop England’s grade scale and a 4.98 GPA on the state scale.

Rosato belongs to numerous impressive clubs at Bishop England, with the National Honor Society at the top of the list.

“(Johns) Hopkins offers everything you look for in a school and more,” Rosato said. “I was interested in (Johns) Hopkins before they were interested in me. I would want to go there even if I wasn’t playing lacrosse.”

The Blue Jays are located in Maryland, one of the top lacrosse hotbeds in the country. They compete at the NCAA Division I level in women’s lacrosse and have a new coach – Tim McCormack, who was hired earlier this year from Arizona State. McCormack replaced longtime coach Janine Tucker, who recorded 300 victories in 29 seasons.

Again, Rosato will be a good fit in the Blue Jay’s program as she has played for the Battling Bishops the past two seasons and has helped BE win two state championships. Overall, the Bishops have won 82 consecutive games and six straight state championships. The Bishops topped rival Oceanside Collegiate Academy in the state championship last spring and Rosato had a key role with six goals.

Rosato earned all-state honors after last season and played for a South Carolina elite team that played on the national stage. She will be ready to help the Bishops maintain their dominance in the Palmetto State.

But first, Rosato has unfinished business. She is a member of the cross country team that is trying to capture a state title. She’s one of coach Tony Colizzi’s top runners, but she focuses on the team aspect.

“We want to win the state championship,” Rosato said. “We came close last year but came up a little short. This year, I hope we get a (state championship) ring.”