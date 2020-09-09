BE pitcher Hollister to take the mound for Presbyterian Blue Hose

Sean Hollister has a recent history of making the most of his opportunities on the baseball diamond. The Bishop England senior is a pitcher for Mike Darnell’s ultra-successful program, and his approach in limited situations is a big reason why he’s committed to pitch for the Presbyterian Blue Hose in Clinton, South Carolina.

Hollister had one chance to showcase his talent during the 2020 season, which was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. He got the nod as the starting pitcher against Summerville in what turned out to be the last game of the season.

It was his first varsity start, and he recorded out after out on groundballs. Just like that, Hollister looked up at the scoreboard after the sixth inning and realized he had a no-hitter.

He surrendered a bloop single in the seventh and then issued a walk. Darnell made a pitching change, but the Green Wave collected another hit and just like that, the Bishops were on the wrong side of a close encounter.

“I was happy with my effort,” said the 6-4, 170-pound righthander. “I guess winning the game wasn’t meant to be. Right after that, the season was canceled. I was in a state of disbelief... I was waiting for someone to say, ‘No, the season isn’t over, we’re coming back.’ But that never happened. It got worse, and before you know it, we weren’t even in school.”

But Hollister was noticed. The Diamond Prospects, which tracks the top players in the Palmetto State, invited him to participate in its Palmetto Games. He solidified himself as one of the top players in the state and earned the offer from Presbyterian College.

“It was just the right fit,” Hollister said of his decision to matriculate to Presbyterian. “They came in a little later in the recruiting game, and I felt blessed to get the offer. They checked all the boxes. It was the right fit.

“We like the location,” Hollister continued. “It’s only 2½ hours from home, so my family and friends can come up and watch me play. And we always put education first. This was more about a good education and finding a school that was a good fit.”

Hollister is lanky, but he realizes the importance of continuing his physical development. He became a disciple of the BE weight room, which should add muscles and mass. And, a couple of mph on his fastball.

He hit 89 on the radar gun at the Palmetto Games. He also throws a slider and is working on developing a change-up.

“The slider is an out-pitch and this fall I will be working on the change-up. I’m working on three pitches to get an out. The change-up has a way to go. It’s still a work in progress.”

Hollister, who has 3.75 GPA, also plays basketball, and was part of the Bishop’s memorable team last winter that rolled to 20 consecutive victories while finishing with a 26-3 mark to reach the Elite Eight in Class AAA.