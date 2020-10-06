BE pitcher Loggins commits to The Citadel for 2021

Chase Loggins is a member of the Bishop England baseball team, and when he’s on the mound, he strives for no runs, no hits and no errors.

In school, the rising senior takes English class seriously and strives for no split infinitives, no misplaced modifiers or no misused homographs and homophones.

Loggins was recently honored by Bishop England for his success in English class. He was one of six juniors who won an award for English III and AP Language and Composition.

But, he’s not bragging.

“Well, I didn’t know that,” Bishop England baseball coach Mike Darnell responded when asked about Loggins’ proficiency in English. “AP language is pretty big for sure.”

Loggins, a native of Atlanta, is 6-2, weighs 210 pounds and patrols the outfield when he’s not on the mound for the Battling Bishops. He says he doesn’t have a list of English pet peeves and his only grammar advice is to use the correct word.

“If something is great, say it,” Loggins said. “Don’t say something is good when you mean something is great.”

His ability on the baseball diamond and discipline in the academic arena will come in handy when Loggins graduates from Bishop England in 2021. The next step in life will be the matriculation process to The Citadel in time for the 2021-22 academic year.

“The Citadel is top-notch,” Loggins said of his commitment to play for the Bulldogs. “I can come out with a degree. I can come out with the ring. And, I can come out with respect. I want a different lifestyle, one that stresses discipline. And, The Citadel provides it. They are very strict about that.”

While many teenagers will change their minds when it comes to the matriculation process, you get the feeling Loggins has his mind made up 100 percent.

Although he’s proficient in English, he plans to be a mechanical engineer. He has a 4.2 GPA on the Bishop England scale, and admits his GPA could be higher if he took classes more seriously as a freshman.

“Today, I’m an all-A student,” Loggins said. “But I did end up having a B in math (this year), but I can explain. We had five different math teachers this year.”

Loggins was a player the Bishops were counting on this spring as they aimed for their fourth straight Class AAA state championship. But the season was over almost as soon as it started because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But he hasn’t placed baseball on the back burner as he continues his pursuit of excellence.

He spent the past weekend in the Upstate, honing his skills as a member of the Canes baseball team. The Canes is one of the top elite travel ball teams in the country. The program has produced more than 1,500 college players with more than 250 alumni hearing their name announced during the MLB draft. Twenty-one Canes players have played in the big leagues.

The Canes’ schedule has been modified a couple of times because of the virus, but Loggins and his Canes’ teammates are scheduled to play at such venues as Clemson and Coastal Carolina this summer.

And next year, Loggins will take the stage a little closer to home as a member of the BE baseball juggernaut and after that, it’s on to The Citadel.

Stay tuned.