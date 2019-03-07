Be ready for a few surprises on your next fishing trip!

Fishing with friends can be surprising. Some surprises are pleasant. Others, not so much. On a recent fishing trip with my friend, Shelly Bostwick, all the surprises were pleasant. We launched my Pathfinder bay boat into the last of the outgoing tide. Our plan was to target bluefish that we could use for shark bait a little later (on the incoming tide).

My first surprise was that Shelly is an excellent caster. I positioned the boat down tide from a marsh point and cast my lure to “the spot” to catch a bluefish. Shelly cast her lure, a Z-Man StreakZ 3.75 on a 3/16-ounce jig to the exact same spot. Most impressive casting ability.

The second surprise was that trout had taken over the bluefish spot. We released several quality-size trout and kept a few bluefish for bait. When the tide stopped, the trout and bluefish bite did as well. So, we made a run out past the jetties and took up position about 100 yards behind a shrimp boat. I picked up a 30-pound class spinning outfit, a Shimano 6000 frame Saragosa reel on a medium heavy Teramar rod, and nose-hooked a live bluefish on a 5/0 circle hook. Shelly cast the bluefish into the shrimp boat’s wake. Almost immediately, she was hooked up to a blacktip shark. The shark jumped a few times and then made a long drag sizzling run. Sharks are an overlooked sport fish. They are abundant and really fun to catch.

Surprise number three was how good of an angler Shelly is. She kept maximum pressure on the blacktip. This can be difficult to do with 30-pound class tackle. Her great angling technique brought the shark to the boat in record time. It was sufficiently large, so I did not want to hold it for a picture. And you know how much I love to hold fish for pictures!

After releasing the blacktip, we moved back behind the shrimper and caught a few more. The shark bite was still on when we decided to target redfish at the jetties. After a quick run, I spot-locked the boat a safe distance from the rocks. Shelly cast a Z-Man 4” Jerk ShadZ on a 3/8-ounce jig into the waves washing over the rocks. Surprise! Redfish got checked off our list.

Fishing with your friends can be surprising. When fishing with Shelly, all the surprises were pleasant. I do not tournament fish anymore. But, if I did, I would be lucky for Shelly to be my partner.

Contact Captain Greg Peralta at captgregp@gmail.com or call (843) 224-0099.