BE senior DeFazio signs with Anderson University

It’s been a memorable soccer season for Bishop England senior Nick DeFazio.

The midfielder was named to the prestigious Nike Palmetto Cup all-tournament after helping the Bishops win the tourney championship. He’s an all-state candidate for the Bishops, who are the top-ranked Class AAA team in the latest state poll. Finally, he announced he will matriculate to Anderson University to play soccer and study health science/kinesiology.

So, what will be DeFazio’s biggest memory of the 2021 season?

“Simply the fact that we played this year,” DeFazio said. “We had a season with COVID hanging over us and managed to play. Not being able to play my senior season; that was unthinkable. Being able to share the season with my fellow classmates and teammates is what I’ll remember most.”

The Bishops, who own a 12-3 record, are the top-ranked team in the state, but DeFazio knows well that the No. 1 ranking doesn’t translate into a state championship. There are 10 seniors on coach Ed Khouri’s squad and each and every one of them wants to win the state crown next month. It would be a rare experience for the senior soccer players not to have at least one state championship ring.

After all, the Bishops have accumulated the most state championships in state history with 17. But the Bishops have not won a crown while DeFazio has been a member of the team.

In 2018, the Bishops lost to Berea in the state championship. In 2019, May River scored two goals in the last 3 minutes of the Lower State Championship to shock the top-ranked Bishops and end their season.

Of course the Bishops and the rest of the soccer teams were sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“We have to win this,” DeFazio said. “We know it’s a sensitive subject because of our past success. We had our chances, but couldn’t do it. Now that it’s our last year, there’s a slight bit of pressure.”

DeFazio’s strong kicking leg landed him a spot on the BE football team his junior and senior seasons as the punter and placekicker. He connected for a 41-yard field goal for John Cantey’s squad.

“The sports are different,” DeFazio said. “In football, we’re one huge family and everyone has your back. I would recommend it to someone who is thinking about playing a second sport.”

DeFazio is a member of the Bishop England Key Club, a group dedicated to serving the local community under the guidance of the national Kiwanis organization; He also sports a 3.7 GPA.

That will come in handy when he starts the next chapter of his life.

He selected Anderson University because it offers an impressive health science program.

DeFazio said he picked his projected major because he plays soccer and is often dinged up after a match.

The health science/kinesiology route could allow him to remain in sports when he’s an adult – although in quite a different role.

“I have been playing soccer since I was 5,” DeFazio said. “I can’t imagine it not being a part of my life.”