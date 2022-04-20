BE soccer coaching change proving successful

It wasn’t exactly a flawless, seamless transition when Netha Kreamer replaced Dave Snyder as the girls’ soccer coach at Bishop England High School.

But as the Bishops ramp up for the playoffs as the regular season winds down, it’s obvious the program will continue to savor similar success.

Snyder coached the Battling Bishop girls from 2003-21 and compiled a 309-108-17 record during the stretch, winning 10 state championships.

Kreamer, who has been in the program since the 1998-99 academic year, took the helm of the program in time for the 2022 season and the Bishops began her tenure as a head coach with a 1-2-1 record.

But the Bishops have shown talent, chemistry and mettle to win four games in a row and six of their last seven to show Lower State foes that the Bishops will be a force come the postseason.

The Bishops began play this week with a 9-3-1 record and a team that has depth and talent.

The depth was very evident in a 3-2 victory over Waccamaw, a match that provided drama and, perhaps, a spark that will remain with the team for the remainder of the season.

The team has seemed to define itself as a squad that can play under pressure. That was evident during the recent winning streak, which included three close encounters.

The Bishops edged Academic Magnet 3-2 on March 29 and blanked Pinewood Prep 1-0 eight days later. On April 13, Bishop England trailed Waccamaw 2-1 with less than 3 minutes left in the match at Jack Cantey Stadium. The Bishops received goals by Kristjana Deveau and Makayla Brunetti to save the day and score the victory.

“I’ve been here for a long time, and we’re like a family,” said Kreamer, who also served as an assistant to Jim Hinchey, who led the Bishops to their first state championship in the sport. “Even though I’ve been here, there’s always going to be a learning curve. I just think it’s a matter of coming up with the right chemistry and finding the right chemistry.”

Bishop England athletic director Paul Runey said hiring Kreamer was the logical choice.

“She’s been helping out, been involved since we moved to Daniel Island,” Runey said in an earlier interview. “I’m the type of person who believes that if you have someone loyal to the program and that person is a good coach, I don’t think we need to go outside to find a coach.”

The Bishops were scheduled to play Hanahan at home April 18 and conclude the regular season with a road trip to Philip Simmons on April 27.