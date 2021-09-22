BE volleyball sets up for region title, playoff bid

Perhaps no team in South Carolina felt the effects of a shortened season and smaller playoff field because of the COVID-19 pandemic last year more than the Bishop England High School volleyball team.

Historically, Coach Cindy Baggott’s program is arguably the most successful team in the nation and Palmetto State. The Bishops won 18 consecutive state championships from 2001-18, which is a National Federation of High School record as is their 28 state championships overall, dating back to the first title in 1977.

But the Bishops had somewhat of an offseason last fall and finished third in Region 8-AAA play and missed the playoffs for the first time in what seemed forever.

In any other season, the Bishops would have made playoffs, but in 2020, the playoff field was reduced from 32 to 16 teams and the Bishops were on the outside looking in.

This year, the Bishops are back in business and begin the week in great shape. The team plays a grueling preseason-tournament schedule this season to prepare for Region 8-AAA play, and the move has paid off.

The Bishops sat in first place in the conference with a 2-0 record heading into games this week against Battery Creek and North Charleston.

The biggest victory of the season – so far – just might have been the 3-2 victory over Class AAA state runner-up Oceanside Academy on Sept. 14. Despite an awesome crowd that included students and vocal alumni at Father O’Brien Gymnasium, the Bishops dropped the first two sets. But the team remained focused and showed mettle to rebound and tie the match at 2-2. The Bishops claimed victory by winning the fifth-set tie-breaker.

“Thank you for the support,” Baggot said on the Bishop England Triple B Booster Club Facebook Page. “It was an amazing night. So proud of this team for fighting back.”

Two days later, the Bishops topped another rival, Academic Magnet, 3-1, to grab first place. The victory gave the Bishops a six-match winning streak.

The Bishops were scheduled to play Battery Creek and North Charleston this week. The schedule ramps back up with a game against Hanahan on Sept. 28 and a rematch at OCA on Sept. 30. The Bishops and Academic Magnet will meet again on Oct. 5.

But the Bishops aren’t done with competitive tournaments to prepare for the postseason. The team will play in this weekend’s prestigious Tournament of Champions, which is hosted by Dorman and features the top teams in the state, regardless of classification. The Bishops will also play in the Hilton Head and Cardinal Newman invitationals.

The Bishop England junior varsity team also has had a solid season. The girls traveled to Dorman over the weekend to compete in the JV Tournament of Champions and won the 16-team Silver Division.

The High School League’s regular season concludes Oct. 18. The state championships will be held Nov. 5-6.