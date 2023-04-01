BE wrestling grapples first time in Class AA, ranks top-10 in state

It might not be Bishop England High School’s most high-profile sport, but the wrestling program has a long history at the school and so does the team’s coach.

Coach Paul Spence is in his 36th year as a coach at BE, including the last 32 years as the head man. What’s even more remarkable is that Spence was only 19 years old when he began at the school and 23 when he was elevated to the top coaching spot.

The Bishops finished second in the state in 1972 and waited 26 years to claim another state runner-up, which happened in 1998 as the school began to transition from Calhoun Street to the Daniel Island campus.

The move to the new campus gave BE an opportunity to offer more sports, which siphoned off some of the wrestling talent pool. This year proves the Bishops might have been down, but they’re not out.

The Bishops are ranked No. 7 in the state among Class AA schools, with Liberty leading the way at No. 1.

While time has changed, Spence’s values and views of what wrestling can do for a young man is the same.

First and foremost, Spence wants his student-athletes to become solid citizens once they graduate. He knows the lessons learned on the mat in a 3-minute test of muscle and mettle can help a defensive lineman in the football trenches or for when times get tough in the real world in life after high school.

The Bishops, who have produced scores of state champions in their history, have six athletes ranked among the best in the state by scmat.com. SC Mat is a website for high school wrestling and is the wrestling authority in the Palmetto State.

Bishop England is in its first year of wrestling at the Class AA level after a long run at Class AAA.

Leading the way is Sam Cherichello, who is ranked No. 1 in the state in the 132-pound division. Cherichello is seeking his third consecutive trip to the state championships. He competed at the Class AAA level last year, finishing with a silver medal in the 126-pound class.

Dixon Hardy is ranked No. 4 in the 160-pound division after reaching the state last year in the 152-pound class.

Junior Sean Loughery is No. 5 at 126 pounds. He was a state qualifier last winter.

Loughery’s classmate, Preston Cederquist is No. 7 in the 138-pound class and is seeking his second straight appearance at state.

Sophomore Thomas Curl has potential and a lofty No. 7 ranking at 182 pounds.

Cole Preiditsch, a senior who competes at 220 pounds, is No. 7 in the state and is bidding for another trip to the finals.

The state playoffs will commence Feb. 4 and conclude with the state team championships on Feb. 11.