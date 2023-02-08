BE XC runners ready to race

The Bishop England High School cross country teams spent the first week in August at a running camp in Blowing Rock, North Carolina. The Bishops had a great time, according to coach Tony Colizzi, as the squads got some quality mileage in the hills of the Tarheel State while developing camaraderie.

That work and bonding should pay dividends in a few months as the Bishops prepare for the 2023 season after a lights-out season last fall when the Bishop girls captured the Class AA state title while the boys finished as runners-up.

It was the Bishops’ best XC season since 2006 when the girls captured the top spot while the boys finished as state runners-up.

It should be more of the same as the girls’ team returns its top seven runners while the boys return five of their top seven. If the teams remain healthy, continue to work hard and have a little luck, the girls could win their fifth state title while the boys could claim No. 7.

“The girls’ team is looking strong again this year,” Colizzi said. “We return all seven of our varsity runners. Many of the top girls have put in a lot of miles training this summer. They are looking forward to another great season."

“On the boys’ side, five of the top seven will be returning this year,” Colizzi added. “Many of them have also put in a lot of miles. They are looking forward to a battle with Greer Middle College all season.”

The Bishops worked hard before they headed to Blowing Rock. It wasn’t unusual to see Colizzi and his athletes running on the streets of Daniel Island in June and July. That work equates to success.

“Success in the program comes when the kids buy into the program and they all work for the betterment of the team,” Colizzi said. “If a coach can get their team to buy into the process, the team will have success.”

The girls should battle Greer Middle College for the Class AA crown.

“Greer always puts together a strong team,” Colizzi said. “This year will be a little different as the girls go into the season as the defending champions. Trying to backup a strong season is always a challenge. But I believe the girls are up for the challenge. We are also looking forward to some new runners to help make the team stronger and deeper. The boys will be missing two of their top seven but with some newcomers this summer they should be strong like they were last year.”

Nora Brahim, Marlee Asmer, Grace Buss, Olivia Seymour, Madison Riley, Bo Rosato, and Nini Clarke are the top seven returning runners.

Five of those seven runners earned all-state honors with top-15 finishes last fall. Brahim led the Bishops with a second-place finish of 19 minutes and 24 seconds over the 5-kilometer course. Riley and Buss both concluded their first season as members of the team with all-state efforts, finishing sixth and seventh, respectively. Asmer, who finished 12th, and Clarke, who was 13th, were the other all-state selections.

Marc Brahim, Charlie Tessier, J.J. Romano, Andrew Curl, and Gabe Hislop are the top returners for the boys.