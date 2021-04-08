Becoming Brody’s sidekick?

Recently, I am feeling a bit overshadowed by Brody. Granted, a fish-finding and stock-trading dog is highly unusual. However, Brody’s growing popularity is making me feel quite small.

Perhaps, I am being a little overly sensitive?

Allow me to share a peek into our normal routine and then you decide. Every morning, Brody insists that I take the Yellowfin off the lift and tie it up on the floating dock. To me, this is a pretty small ask because we are probably going fishing anyway. For Brody, having the boat on the floating dock provides better access to “his people.”

You know, the people who stop by the dock looking for him. The ones seeking fishing and stock-trading insight.

Brody, where are the fish?

To my amazement, people are giddy when he points his nose at the water.

Brody, what stock did you trade today?

Since Brody cannot talk, he looks at me and nods. This is my queue to elaborate on his recent trading activity. This is also when people finally notice me standing there. They are usually taken aback. Oh, hello, Greg. We did not see you.

I smile, return their greeting, and recite Brody’s morning trade. Like a robot.

Brody feels the infrastructure bill will pass Congress and be signed by President Biden. This bodes well for the United States materials sector. This morning Brody took a large position in U.S. Concrete, stock ticker USCR. Then, I have to say all the declaimers. Brody is not a licensed trader (yet), there are risks to participating in the market, blah, blah, blah.

Am I being petty?

You try standing in the blazing sun and reciting the same spiel 50 times a day. It gets old fast.

Thankfully, when standing in Brody’s shadow, it is a few degrees cooler.