Beloved Bishop England bus driver passes away at 77

While he owned his own business, served his country in the military and volunteered as a firefighter, Cleveland “Cleve” Spencer Smith might be best remembered for driving the team bus for the Bishop England High School athletic department for more than two decades.

The 77-year-old Smith passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Aug. 20.

“He did a lot for us,” BE athletic director Paul Runey said. “Not only did he drive the bus, he would take them into the shop for repairs and pay for it out of his own pocket. He will be missed. He’s part of the Bishop England family. He was a friend who always wanted to help out. For the longest time, he drove the bus and I think he didn’t even ask to get paid.”

Runey said he talked to Smith late Friday afternoon about the status of the Bishops’ game that night against rival Porter-Gaud. Runey said Smith had an apparent massive heart attack late Friday and passed away early Saturday morning.

While the Bishops recently purchased a new bus, called the “Russ Bus,” BE boys’ soccer coach Ed Khouri remembers when the school christened the bus called the “Father Kelly Express.”

“I was the coach and he was the driver,” Khouri said. “Our first trip was to Alabama to play Hoover High in Birmingham. Boy, did we put the miles on the bus on that trip. On the way back, I sat behind him and would occasionally rub his head to keep him awake.”

BE girls’ lacrosse coach Jeff Weiner recalls the time in Savannah when Smith negotiated the bus through a tight spot.

“There couldn’t be a half inch (of clearance) on either side of the bus,” Weiner said. “We were in an alley and it was tight. I didn’t think he would make it, but he did.”

Smith was born April 28, 1945, in Charleston, the son of the late Cleveland Joseph Smith and Anna Belle Schill Smith. He graduated from Bishop England in 1963 and owned and operated SERVPRO of Charleston for four decades.

After Smith retired, he became a driver for Coastal Limo and Going Coastal Transportation as well as driving at BE.

In addition, Smith was a volunteer firefighter for the Mount Pleasant Fire Department for 35 years. He was a member of the East Cooper Outboard Motor Club and a member and usher for the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist Church. He also served in the U.S. Army.

Smith is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janice; son, Kevin Smith (Debby); daughter, Michelle Haak (Tim) and five grandchildren.

“He’s a good person,” Khouri said. “He was committed to Bishop England. While he is no longer physically with us, we should remember him and keep his spirit alive.”

Memorials can be made to Triple B Booster Club at Bishop England High School, 363 Seven Farms Drive, Charleston, SC 29492 or by visiting behs.com/giving/ways-to-give/find-your-fund/.