BE's spring sports winning streaks stymied by COVID-19

One of these days, perhaps in the year 2525, high school sports historians might look at the Bishop England High School athletic program’s success rate and scratch their collective heads.

And then they will remember the year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school has had the state’s best athletic program (based on classification) since the 1999-2000 academic year when The Director’s Cup was born. Today, it’s known as the Carlisle Cup, and while the name of the award has changed, it’s still owned by the Bishops. They have won the award 20 straight years.

But then came 2020 and the coronavirus.

The Bishops always dominate in spring sports. The girls’ lacrosse team was seeking its fourth straight state title, as was the baseball team. The boys’ tennis team was seeking its third consecutive title, as was the boys’ golf team, which has claimed the top spot two straight years.Spring is the time to bloom, and that includes the Bishops.

The school opened in 1915 and has earned 153 state championships in its prestigious history. The Bishops have teams that compete in fall sports, winter sports and spring sports. Of the 153 state championships, 81 have come during spring. Boys’ soccer leads the way with 17 titles, girls’ track has 13, girls’ soccer 12, boys’ tennis 11 and baseball 10.

The girls’ lacrosse program, BE’s newest juggernaut, was seeking its fourth straight title. The state playoffs were scheduled to begin this week, but athletics have been on hold since last month. Coach Jeff Weiner doesn’t expect the season to resume.

“The biggest shame is the seniors who were going after their fourth straight title and won’t have a chance,” Weiner said. “Unless something happens, they’re done. The other girls have another season, another shot at a state title.”

Weiner’s team entered this season with 41 straight victories, but faced a rebuilding year. It turned out to be a reloading season. The Bishops were 5-0 to push the win streak to 46.

The Bishops averaged 17 goals per contest, and allowed only nine goals in five games. Six of those goals were scored by Wando. But BE scored 12 against their East Cooper rival.

“They are very good,” Weiner said of the Wando lacrosse team. “They always give us a game and playing them makes us a better team.”

The Bishops were expecting a tough challenge from powerhouse Ardrey Kell High School, from Charlotte, North Carolina. But Weiner, a longtime coach up north before moving south, said it was the first time in his career that a foe didn’t take a shot, let alone a shot on goal.

Bishop England baseball coach Mike Darnell said 2020 is devastating to the seniors, who will not have a “next” year.

“I think we have the same feeling as everyone else,” Darnell said. “Title or no title, it really stinks for the seniors.”

Public schools have been closed since March when South Carolina Gov. McMaster announced the move to flatten the curve. Athletics were suspended as well.

State school officials are expected to give an update on the academic and athletic year on April 30. That’s when the plug is likely to be pulled on the remainder of the 2019-20 academic and athletic year.