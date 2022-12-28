Best catch of the year: Time spent together

As 2022 ends, I have been thinking about the best catch of the year. This got me looking through literally thousands of pictures.

In nearly every photo, Brody, the fish-finding and stock-trading dog; Elliott, my son; and David, my brother; are present. Sometimes, there is even a fish or two.

Each picture captured an experience that we shared together. Typically, we are laughing or cutting up. Thousands of happy memories.

The largest fish of 2022 was a swordfish estimated to be 300 pounds. We were fishing 72 miles offshore, in 1,800 feet of water. The swordfish struck late in the afternoon. The fight was epic, and the outcome was often in doubt.

It took Elliott, David, Brody, and me over three hours to bring the behemoth to the boat. It took another hour to subdue the swordfish and lift it into the boat. It was not the largest fish we have ever caught. But we all agreed it was the toughest and the meanest.

As we wrestled the fish boat side, it hit Elliott in the head with its bill. The impact made us all wince. Frankly, I was surprised Elliott remained conscious. Yeah, it was a mean fish, a really mean fish.

After a round of high fives, a celebratory beer, and a ton of pictures, it was time to head home. The sun was low on the horizon, and we had a two-hour ride ahead of us.

Upon returning to the harbor, it was dark, and the marina weigh station was closed. So, we did not get an official weight. However, the International Gamefish Association length and girth measurement formula estimates the fish to be around 300 pounds. A great catch by any measure.

Reflecting on the year, Brody, Elliott, David, and I fished together a lot. A whole lot. We made many outstanding catches. So, what was the best catch of 2022? Time. Time spent together.