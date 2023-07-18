Bill Warren set to fill big shoes as BE athletic director

When Bill Warren replaces Paul Runey as the athletic director at Bishop England High School in time for the 2024-25 academic year, it will be a case of an icon replacing a legend.

In the meantime, the two men will share the position for the upcoming academic year, which means they will have time to share ideas, philosophies and stories – sports stories that go back for nearly a half century.

“I know Bishop England has always had high academic and athletic standards,” Warren said. “Their success is well known, and I’ve done a ton of reading about the school. They have graduates everywhere. I know. I’ve worked with a few.”

Warren arrived in town from Rock Hill High School, where he served as athletic director since 2011, a school in a city passionate about its high school sports – and youth. Still, he knows replacing Runey will not be easy.

“It’s definitely a case of big shoes to fill,” said Warren. “Paul has always been committed to excellence. Paul has always been committed to the students, athletes, faculty and to the entire Bishop England community.

“He’s done an excellent job,” Warren added. “For as long as I have known him, he’s always showed good character and the ability to make tough decisions – and lead.”

Runey has been associated with Bishop England in one way or another for 55 years, if you count the years he was a student-athlete. The Bishops have amassed 165 state titles in its proud history, and Runey has been a part of all but one of those state titles as either a student, coach or athletic director, and that’s the 1963 boys’ basketball state title. The reason Runey wasn’t part of that 1963 title was because he was 7 years old.

“Most schools can’t even fill their main trophy case,” Warren said. “Bishop England’s main trophy case has nothing but state championships and it’s full.”

Warren’s curriculum vitae includes stops at three schools. He began his career at Greenwood High School in 1990 where his primary duties were as athletic trainer. He also served as a coach and teacher.

In 1994, he began an 18-year stint at Northwestern High School. He again served as trainer while serving as an assistant boys’ basketball coach and head girls’ basketball coach. He spent the last six years as the Trojans’ athletic director.

In 2011, Warren was named the athletic director at Rock Hill High School. He helped the athletic department balance its financial ledger and oversaw a program that didn’t win a football title, but claimed the top prize is sports such as girls’ basketball, girls’ track and field and boys’ golf.

“I had great relationships with the teachers, parents, administrators and teachers at all the places where I coached and worked,” said Warren, who was in the Rock Hill School District for 29 years. “I feel I left each place in better shape.”

Warren’s wife, Ginger, is a teacher at Rock Hill High and will teach one more year in the Upstate before arriving in the Lowcountry.

They have two sons. Corbet, who graduated from The Citadel, is a mechanical engineer at Boeing in Charleston. Their other son, Andrew, graduated from the University of South Carolina and is a chemical engineer at the

Savannah River Site.

Bishop England president Patrick Finneran was pleased with the hire.

“We are excited to have found someone with the experience and skills, like Bill, to serve as the co-athletic director, and we look forward to working with him,” Finneran said. “Bishop England High School has a rich tradition of excellence under Coach Runey. With his experience, passion, and vision, Mr. Warren will expand and improve our award-winning program.”