Bishop England alumni make strides on and off the court

Rhetta Moore’s farewell tour as a member of the University of North Florida women’s basketball team recently included a couple of stops in the Palmetto State. The former Bishop England standout played like there’s no place like home with outstanding efforts at Clemson and at the College of Charleston.

Moore, who is a fifth-year graduate student at UNF, had an off-the-charts shooting night against Clemson on Nov. 24 and followed it up with another impressive performance three days later against the Cougars.

Moore was a scoring machine against the Tigers, accounting for 15 points in the third quarter to help the Ospreys take a 58-56 lead. Moore finished with 29 points, hitting 12 of 16 from the field, but it wasn’t enough as the Tigers rallied for an 84-72 victory.

Three days later, Moore hit a pair of 3-point shots with less than two minutes left in the game to help UNF post an 86-76 victory over the Cougars as friends, family and former coaches and teammates watched her play at the TD Arena. She finished with 15 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

Moore is averaging 16.7 points per game, hitting 49% from the field, helping the Ospreys open the season with five victories against four losses. The school, located in Jacksonville, has played a demanding pre-conference schedule with games against teams from some of the top conferences including the ACC and SEC.

Last season, Moore became UNF’s first-ever ASUN Scholar-Athlete of the Year. She will leave UNF with two undergraduate degrees and two master’s degrees in five years.

Moore led the Bishops to three state championships in basketball and also earned state titles in volleyball and track and field.

BE alum Antonelli shines for E&H

Former Bishop England basketball standout Patrick Antonelli is having a solid sophomore season as a member of the Emory & Henry College basketball team.

The 5-11, 150-pound guard has started every game this season for the Wasps, who opened the season with a 5-2 record.

Antonelli is averaging 7.6 points per game and is hitting 45.2% from the field. He is averaging 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.7 steals.

He has reached double figures in scoring four times with a season high of 14 points (twice) against Radford on Nov. 9 and 10 days later against Pensacola Christian.

Emory & Henry College, located in Emory, Virginia, has officially been accepted as a member of NCAA Division II, capping a 48-year run as a charter member of Division III. The college will join the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) for the 2022-23 academic year.

Antonelli played for Bishop England and had a big role in the Bishops’ memorable 26-3 season in 2019-20.

He averaged 13 points, six rebounds, and four steals per game for the Bishops, earning the Region 7-AAA Player of the Year honors. He was also selected to play in the North-South All-Star Game.

His mother, Debbie Antonelli, is an expert basketball analyst on some of the biggest sports networks, including ESPN.