Bishop England boys’ golf team crowned state champs

It was no surprise the Bishop England High School boys’ golf team was crowned the 2023 Class AA state champion.

After all, the Bishops were always near or at the top of the leader board during the biggest matches of the season.

It was more of the same May 15-16 when the High School League held its Class AA state championship at the Newberry Country Club. The Bishops topped Oceanside Collegiate Academy 587-598 in the two-day, 36-hole tourney to win it all.

“It’s safe to say it was an epic season,” Coach Jeff Burton said after the Bishops won their ninth state title in the program’s illustrious history. “It was the strongest Bishop England team, ever.”

But what made those who follow high school golf in the Palmetto State take note is the Bishops had all five of their golfers earn all-state honors by finishing in the top 10 with Matthew Teegardin leading the way with a second-place finish of 145.

Sam McMillan was fourth in the individual standings with a score of 147. Luke Walmet, who carded 148, finished tied for fifth. Matt Moloney was in seventh place with a 149 and Daniel Donato was 10th with a score of 150.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had all five finish in the top 10 and earn all-state,” Burton said.

It was a great finish to a great season by the Bishops, who shone from coast to coast. Earlier in the season, the Bishops competed in the prestigious Champions Invitational in Palm Springs, California, and finished third out of 45 teams. Three weeks later, the Bishops finally

won the 48th Southern Cross, which features the best teams in South Carolina, regardless of classification.

It was the Bishops’ ninth state championship and first since 2019 when the Bishops were on a roll winning five state crowns in seven years. There was no tournament in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the ’21 and ’22 seasons left the Bishops frustrated as they

finished state runners-up.

“We fell two shots short at the state last year, so we entered this season with a lot of ‘unfinished business,’” Burton said. “We sure finished our business and got it.

“I couldn’t be happier for our seniors who had not won a state title as a class,” Burton added. “Luke Walmet was the only one who had a title because he played on the varsity for six years. He was on the roster as a seventh-grader so this was his third. It was a great way to go

out.”

Meanwhile, Philip Simmons finished in 13th place in the Class AAA state championship, which was contested at Three Pines Country Club.

Host school Woodruff and Beaufort were tied at 609 after the two regulation rounds, but Woodruff won the playoff to capture the state title.

Philip Simmons, which finished 86 strokes off the pace, was led by Hudson Hatch, who carded a two-day total of 149 to earn all-state honors.

Tyson Holland, Michael Mottola, Aidan Evans and Tyler Adorno also competed for the Iron Horses.