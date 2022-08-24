Bishop England football blanks Porter-Gaud in muddy, Monday night finish

The Bishop England High School football team defeated Porter-Gaud 29-0 Monday night at Jack Cantey Stadium. The game was originally scheduled for Friday, but was put on hold because of inclement weather with the Bishops leading 8-0 with 7:17 to play in the first quarter.

It was a case of reversal of fortunes as Porter-Gaud shut out Bishop England 20-0 in last year’s season opener. It marked the first time in the intense rivalry that the Cyclones blanked the Bishops.

“We’ve got a lot of guys with experience,” Bishop England coach John Cantey said after his team posted its first shutout since 2019 when the Battling Bishops blanked Academic Magnet 63-0. “Having that experience, that’s a huge difference. Our players stepped up tonight. We showed a lot of pride.”

That experience includes 25 seniors, compared to only 11 last year. The senior shortage last year was one reason the Bishops opened the 2021 season with six straight losses en route to a 3-8 record. The Bishops lost numerous players with season-ending injuries and that took a toll.

The Bishops led 8-0 when the game was postponed Friday. They picked up where they left off Monday night. The Bishops’ defense was solid all night as they held the Cyclones’ running game in check, allowing only six first downs.

“It was a nice win,” Cantey said. “That zero on the scoreboard was huge. Our defense has improved. But we will have to get better.”

After a few years of running the spread offense, the Bishops returned to their bread and butter: the triple-option attack. It paid off after an anemic offense last season produced only 11.9 points per game. The Bishops had three turnovers, however.

Senior quarterback David Kuehhas threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to wideout Chase Miller, while running back Weston Peterson scored two touchdowns on runs of 22 and 33 yards. Peterson missed a good portion of last season with a knee injury.

The Bishops benefitted from big plays on special teams. Linebacker Markus Mauldin blocked a punt, while kickers Cavin Craig and William Poole both nailed 30-yard field goals.

“Both will probably kick in college,” Cantey said. “They are good.”

The Bishops hit the road Friday night to play First Baptist. It is the first of three consecutive road games. The Bishops play at Lucy Beckham on Sept. 2 and follow that up with a game at James Island on Sept. 9.