Bishop England girls knocked from basketball state playoffs

Two proud basketball programs battled last Monday night in a girls’ Class AAA state quarterfinal game that featured No. 1 vs. No. 2.

In one corner, there was defending state champ Bishop England, a team that’s been the standard for girls’ teams in Class AAA with six state titles since 2012. In the other corner was the Marion Swamp Foxes, a team that sat at the top of the final regular-season poll with only one loss heading into the quarterfinal, which was contested at Father Kelly Gymnasium

In the end, the Swamps Foxes were able to hit from behind the 3-point line and that was the difference as they defeated the Bishops, 59-47. The winners hit 6 of 16 from 3-point lane while the Bishops, No. 2 in the state, managed only 1 of 6 shots from behind the arc.

The Bishops faced uncertainty heading into the 2019-20 season after claiming the state title last March as coach Paul Runey lost four starters and 80% of the team’s offense. The Bishops needed some time to jell, but came together in time to win yet another Region 7-AA championship.

But it wasn’t meant to be Monday night against the Swamp Foxes, who upped their record to 28-1. The teams played to an 11-11 tie after the first period, but the visitors outscored the Bishops 17-9 in the second quarter to take a 28-20 lead at intermission. The Swamp Foxes pushed the lead to 41-30 after three stops.

Keyla Britt led the victors with 18 points while Jimmie Branes tallied 10.

Senior Lily Woods led the Bishops with 17 points, hitting 50% from the field. Woods, the best girls’ tennis player in the state, also shone on defense with five steals. Emma Albano collected 10 points, 12 rebounds and 3 assists. Jaiha Williams added 10 points, five rebounds and two assists for the Lady Bishops, who finished the season with a 19-8 record.

The Bishops held a 38-31 advantage in the rebounding department, but could not overcome 25 turnovers against Marion, a team that has won four straight games.

The Swamp Foxes will play Saturday in the Lower State championship, which will be contested at the Florence Civic Center.

BE Boys still in the hunt

Meanwhile, the Bishop England boys’ team was the last Daniel Island school remaining in the state playoffs, heading into a game against Wade Hampton on Tuesday, Feb. 25. The Bishops entered the state quarterfinal game with a 26-2 record. (The Daniel Island News went to print on Tuesday afternoon before game time).

The Bishops owned an 84-52 victory over Loris in the first round of the Class AAA playoffs and advanced to the third round with a 73-35 victory over May River High as Jack Rider and Daniel Brooks both tallied 20 points. Patrick Antonelli chipped in with 13 points and Thomas Michel tallied 12.

The winner of the Bishop England-Wade Hampton game will advance to Saturday’s Lower State championship, which will be contested at the Florence Civic Center. The boys’ Class AAA state title game will be held at 3:30 p.m. on March 7 at the Colonial Life Center in Columbia.