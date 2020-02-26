Bishop England mourns loss of coaching legend Jack Cantey

The South Carolina high school football community lost a legend when former Bishop England coach Jack Cantey passed away Feb. 22.

But for his son, John, the loss was much more personal. He lost a father, friend and role model.

The eldest Cantey died last Saturday at the age of 84.

“His whole life, he made a difference,” the younger Cantey said. “He made a difference in people’s lives. Even today, people come up to me and say, ‘Oh, you’re coach Cantey’s son? He made a difference in my life.’ ”

John Cantey saw his father as a coach — and as a person who never stopped caring when he stepped off the gridiron. He remembers a situation well that illustrates the point.

“When I was a sophomore, one of our best players was having some problems off the field,” Cantey recalled. “Dad had a tough decision and decided to let him go. He kicked him off the team. The next morning, dad and the player were in the hallway talking like nothing happened. Dad still cared for him as a person, and continued to mentor him.”

Jack Cantey was born Nov. 21, 1935, in Charleston, the son of the late Joseph Samuel Cantey and Cleo Elizabeth (Purse) Cantey. Coach Cantey was married to Rosemary (Melfi) Cantey for 63 years.

He was the head football coach for more than three decades at BE, and also served as assistant principal and athletic director. He previously coaching stints were at Winnsboro, Lake View and Moultrie High Schools before landing his dream job.

He never considered leaving his alma mater although it could have meant greener pastures in prestige and finances.

“He was too much a part of Bishop England, and he was a devout Catholic,” his son said. “He had that Catholic faith.”

Cantey was named the head football coach in 1964 and posted 184 victories. He was inducted into the S.C. Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Cantey’s best team arguably was the 1967 group of Battling Bishops who went undefeated in the regular season, and played St. Andrews in a Lower State Championship, a game that is part of Lowcountry high school football lore. The showdown attracted about 20,000 to The Citadel’s Johnson Hagood Stadium.

Charleston businessman Tommy McQueeney was a member of the ’67 team, which honored Cantey with a scholarship in his name in 2018.

“The thing I remember most about Coach Cantey was that, as a coach, he had your best interest at heart,” McQueeney said in a previous interview with The Daniel Island News. “There was no ego involved on his part. He just wanted you to be the best student and football player.”

Cantey retired in 1993, but came back to serve as an assistant on his son’s staff from 2008-10.

Now, the younger Cantey knows it will be a different experience when his 2020 team steps onto the field at the stadium named after his father.

“He set an example and made a difference in people’s lives,” Cantey said. “I will strive to be like him. He was a mentor, just not a football coach. Most importantly, he was a good person.”

Coach Cantey and Rosemary have five children: Maria White, Angela Clair, Jean Cantey-Kiser, Elizabeth Waters and their football coaching son. They have 16 grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Sunday, March 1 at the Bishop England gym, located at 363 Seven Farms Drive. Visitation is scheduled from 3-6 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 2 at Christ Our King Church. The burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery on James Island.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Coach Cantey’s memory may be made to the Jack Cantey Bishop England Scholarship Fund, c/o Kelly Duffy, 363 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island.