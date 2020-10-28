Bishop England short of Region 8-AAA football playoffs

Sure, people will remember Hanahan defeated Bishop England 49-13 in a Region 8-AAA showdown at Jack Cantey Stadium on Friday night. But what people might forget, as time goes by, is that the Bishops actually had a two-touchdown lead.

The Bishops scored first when talented running back Michael Long broke loose for an 82-yard touchdown run to give the Bishops the lead.

The Bishops defense followed by forcing a turnover to give the Green and White a golden opportunity. A few plays later, quarterback Eddie Marinaro scored on a run to push the lead to 13-0.

But after that, it was all Hanahan.

“They had the first scoring drive, and we just couldn’t stop them the rest of the game,” BE coach John Cantey said.

Hanahan has enjoyed a resurgence under veteran coach Art Craig.

Craig, who built Timberland into a perennial state power, has the Hawks in the Class AAA playoffs with a victory that pushed the Hawks record to 5-1. The Hawks are averaging 41.8 points per game, while surrendering only 6.5 points on defense.

The Hawks’ victory eliminated the Bishops from playoff contention.

The Hawks’ defense took control as well. Long ripped off the 82-yard touchdown run early in the game. The Bishops managed only 208 yards the rest of the game.

Quarterback Eddie Marinaro completed 5 of 14 passing for 60 yards as the Bishops relied on the run.

Long finished with 172 yards on only 11 carries. The senior upped his season total to 436 yards rushing.

Marinaro rushed for 41 yards and a score. He enters this week’s game against James Island with 719 yards in total offense, including 476 in the air.

Cantey says his team will be motivated to play the final two games: James Island and Philip Simmons next week.

“It matters every game,” Cantey said. “These kids had so much taken away from them, so they are fortunate to have two more games. James Island has always been an important game and Philip Simmons, that’s a rivalry game.”

State playoffs

The Bishop England girls were in fourth place after Monday’s first round of the Class AAA state golf championship, which was being contested at the Hackler Club, located on the Coastal Carolina University campus.

Gilbert, seeking its first state title, leads Chesnee 310-317.

The final round was scheduled for Oct. 27 with a state champion crowned by late afternoon.

The Bishops qualified for the championship by placing fourth in the Lower State qualifier. Grayson Bonner, Alexandra Mathis and Ally Dominiak led the Bishops that day.

Playoffs in other sports were also well underway this week.

In girls’ Class AAA tennis, Bishop England played Oceanside Collegiate Academy on Oct. 27 with a berth in the state championship on the line.

In Class AA, Philip Simmons hosted Woodland with the winner advancing to the state finals.

Volleyball playoffs kicked off Tuesday night as well. In Class AAA, Region 8-AAA runner-up Bishop England traveled to Waccamaw. Region 6-AA champ Philip Simmons hosted Wade Hampton.

Oct. 27 results were not available at presstime. Look for reports in next week’s edition.