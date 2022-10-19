Home / Sports / Bishop girls win USTA South Carolina Junior Varsity State Tennis Invitational

Bishop girls win USTA South Carolina Junior Varsity State Tennis Invitational

Wed, 10/19/2022 - 9:40am admin
The Bishop England girls junior varsity tennis team earned first place in the USTA South Carolina JV State Invitational held earlier this month. The team posted a 13-1 record – one of the best seasons in the history of the JV program. This is their first state championship since 2019. The team was captained by Mia Furlano and Kiley Mummert, and coached by Coach Jim Greenho and Coach Maria Elliott.    
 

