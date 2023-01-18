Bishops’ Van de Erve a versatile threat on both ends of the court

Bishop England High School boys’ basketball standout Jack Van de Erve has been on such a frenzied scoring spree that even when he struggles, he succeeds.

The night of Jan. 7 was a perfect example. He hit only 2 of 10 2-point attempts against Wando. But he was dialed in from long distance, hitting 6 of 10 from behind the 3-point arc. He also connected on all four of his free throw attempts to finish with 26 points to lead the Bishops to a 66-51 overtime victory.

“If things aren’t working inside, it’s working outside,” said Van de Erve, a 6-foot-4 junior, who has the touch to play shooting forward and the muscle to play power forward. “If it’s not working outside, I find a way to score inside. I adapt to the situation.”

The effort against rival Wando capped a big weekend for Van de Erve, who was almost perfect the night before when he scored 34 points against Lake Marion. He was 14 of 15 from the field and hit all nine of his 2-point attempts.

Throw in 17 points against Hanahan on Jan. 9 and 22 against Timberland on 6 of 7 field goal attempts over the weekend and Van de Erve averaged 24.8 points in the four games and was a big reason why the Bishops had a four-game winning streak heading into a Jan. 17 Region 7-AA showdown against Oceanside Collegiate Academy.

“I’ve had streaks like this before, but not at BE,” Van de Erve said. “I’ve had streaks like this in AAU. I think it’s just a matter of me having more confidence in scoring at the varsity level. I’ve figured out how to score.”

Van de Erve helped the Bishops to 11 victories in 18 games, including a 2-0 record in league play. He connected on 50 percent from inside the 3-point line and has made 33 3-balls in 88 attempts. He leads the team with 13.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. He also leads the team in blocked shots.

“The non-region games prepared us well for Region 7-AA,” Van de Erve said. “Our goal is to win the conference and Oceanside is our biggest challenger.”

The Jan. 17 game was a road contest (results not available at press time) and the two schools will meet again Feb. 3 at Father O’Brien Gymnasium in the penultimate game of the regular season.

He is the fourth generation of Van de Erves to attend BE. His father, Jay, played basketball at BE, as did his mother, Sally. His grandmother, Anita Van de Erve, played basketball for the Bishops and the College of Charleston.

Van de Erve’s sister, Lissie, also plays for BE. She is a sophomore and is second on the girls’ team in scoring.

BE GIRLS BASKETBALL

The Bishop girls were victorious against Timberland, 40-38, Jan. 13 to improve to 11-8, including 2-1 in Region 7-AA play.

Timberland led 11-4 at the end of the first period, 17-11 at halftime and 31-28 after three stops. The Bishops outscored Timberland 12-7 in the final 8 minutes. Izzy Woods led the Bishops with 16 points.