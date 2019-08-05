Bishops' baseball team could begin Class AAA state championship series this weekend

Bishop England needs to win only one of two games Wednesday to advance to the Class AAA state championship series.

The Bishops, who own a 21-7 record and are seeking their third straight Class AAA state title, played a waiting game to determine their foe on Wednesday.

Gilbert was scheduled to play Strom Thurmond on Monday with the winner of that game advancing to Wednesday’s action. The winner of Monday’s game must beat Bishop England two times on Wednesday to advance.

The Bishops bid for another state crown has been flawless in the playoffs to date.

The Bishops are undefeated in the 2019 postseason. The won the District 7 championship in convincing fashion with an 8-0 victory over Edisto and followed that up with a 10-0 conquest of Loris. The Bishops then advanced to the Lower State championship with another victory over Edisto (10-0).

The Bishops opened the Lower State championship series with a 6-4 decision over Gilbert and beat Strom Thurmond 5-2 on Saturday.

The Class AAA state championship series is scheduled to begin Saturday at the Upper State champ’s home field.

HANAHAN SOFTBALL

The Hanahan Hawks’ bid for a third straight Class AAA state title hit a bump in the road Monday night when Battery Creek posted a 4-0 victory over the Hawks.

The Hawks, who own a 23-45 record, beat Aynor 4-0 Saturday in the first round of the Class AAA Lower State championship series as player Golden Thrower (yes, that’s her real name) pitched a two-hitter. But the Hawks went into the consolation bracket with the loss to the Dolphins. The Hawks must beat Aynor Wednesday night to remain alive. Then the Hawks would have to travel to Battery Creek Friday night and beat the Dolphins twice to reach the state championship series.

The Hawks were flawless in winning the District 7 championship. They recorded a 6-0 victory over Edisto in the first round and edged Dillon 5-4. They claimed the district title with a 7-0 blanking of Dillon.

The Class AAA state championship series begins May 13 at the Upper State champion’s field.

AMMONS SIGNS

Hanahan standout athlete Logan Ammons signed a scholarship on May 2 to play basketball at Erskine College.

“I appreciate all the schools that took time out to recruit me and give me a chance to play at the next level,” Ammons said on his Twitter account. “After talking to my parents and loved ones I am excited to announce that next year I will be playing for coach Sartor and will be attending Erskine College.”

Ammons didn’t play basketball until his senior year at Hanahan. He earned all-region honors after averaging 17 points. He closed his career out with a 23-point performance in the playoffs.

Ammons also played on the Hanahan football team.

Erskine’s Flying Fleet went 14-13 last winter including 9-9 in Conference Carolinas play.