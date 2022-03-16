Bishops blank Iron Horses in Battle of Daniel Island

The Bishop England High School boys’ soccer team won the Battle of Daniel Island Monday night with a 3-0 victory over Philip Simmons in a match played at Jack Cantey Stadium.

The event featured a Bishop England soccer program that has won 17 state championships in 25 appearances in the big game. In the other corner, Philip Simmons has one region title to its name in the five years it has been in business.

The Bishops had three players enter the scoring column against the Iron Horses who were 5-0 entering the game, allowing only one goal in that time frame.

The victory gave the Bishops a 3-1 record and a glimpse of the future as the Iron Horses continue to grow and improve under coach Patrick Gunderson. It has already become a great rivalry.

“It was a nice atmosphere,” BE coach Ed Khouri said of the showdown, played on the Bishops’ pitch. “It was good for the community. It was very good for Daniel Island. It was a good game, nice and quick, and it was good futbol. It was a clean game, but hard-played.”

The Bishops’ Jacob Koster, Easton Khouri and Jose Viveros scored goals to solve an Iron Horse defense that was a big reason why the Iron Horses entered the game as the No. 3 Class AA team in the Palmetto State.

Gunderson was pleased with his team’s effort.

“I thought we played well, although there were times when things didn’t go our way,” said Gunderson, whose team won the Region 6-AA championship and reached the playoffs last spring. “I was encouraged that we were able to play with a team of that level. Bishop England has proven success.”

Gunderson’s team was motivated to play the Battling Bishops. The final score might not have been the desired result the coach was looking for. He told his players to keep it in perspective.

“Winning or losing against Bishop England isn’t going to define our season,” Gunderson said. “The most important thing is our region record. It does show what we can improve on.”

Bishop England began the season as the Palmetto State’s No. 1 Class AAA team. It was the same scenario last year, when the Bishops were No 1 the entire season until an upset loss in the Lower State Championship. The Bishops opened the 2022 season with a victory but dropped a decision to Region 8-AAA foe Oceanside Collegiate Academy. But the Bishops have rallied with an impressive 2-1 overtime victory over Academic Magnet and Monday’s shutout victory against the Iron Horses.

After the game, players from both sides posed for pictures. Some players were neighbors. Some players were classmates. And, many players used to be teammates, playing for the affable veteran Khouri.

“It was great to see all these kids together,” said Khouri, king of the Daniel Island Soccer Association. “This is what we envisioned 15 years ago. It has become a reality because the community had great vision.”