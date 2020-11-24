Bishops claim second in preseason hoops tourney

The Bishop England boys’ and girls’ basketball teams both reached the championship game of the Bishop England Preseason Tournament, but a championship just wasn’t in the “Cards.”

Cardinal Newman traveled to Daniel Island to participate in the tournament and both teams won championships.

In the boys’ game, Cardinal Newman, the two-time defending SCISA Class AAA state champion, outscored the Bishops 24-9 in the final period to claim a 62-47 victory over the Battling Bishops at Father O’Brien Gymnasium.

In the girls’ title game, Cardinal Newman outscored the Bishops 18-9 in the second period en route to a 58-47 triumph.

Josh Beadle led the Cardinal Newman boys with 28 points, while Jordan Martin tallied 15 and Silas Christie scored 11.

Daniel Brooks led the Bishops with 19 points and seven rebounds while Ty Schaafsma chipped in with 14.

Ashleyn Watkins led the Cardinal Newman girls to the victory over BE with 13 points, while Sklya Tuthill scored 11.

Lily Woods, fresh off state championships in team and individual tennis competition, led the Bishops with 19 while Ally Dominiak added 14.

The boys’ tournament field included Bishop England, Cardinal Newman, Christian Academy and Beaufort.

Bishop England, Cardinal Newman, Palmetto Christian Academy and First Baptist competed in the girls’ bracket.

The Bishop girls opened tourney play with a 61-35 victory over Palmetto Christian. Jaiha Williams led the Bishops with 12 points and Dominiak scored 11.

The Bishops broke the game open in the second quarter, outscoring PCA 19-4 to take a 30-13 halftime lead.

In the boys’ opening game, Bishop England outscored Beaufort 30-14 in the first half, and had to hold on as the Eagles outscored the Bishops 27-10 in the third quarter to take a 41-40 lead. But the Bishops rallied in the final eight minutes to gain the win.

Schaafsma led the Bishops with 18 and Brooks scored 13.

Oli Holmes led Beaufort with 13 and Rush Riley added 11.

The Bishops are off until Dec. 1 when they play Charleston Math and Science.

State polls

Both Bishop England teams are ranked in the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association Class AAA preseason poll, while the Philip Simmons girls’ team is ranked in the top 10 in Class AA.

Keenan is No. 1 in both the boys’ and girls’ Class AAA polls.

The Bishop boys checked in at No. 4 in the state, while the BE girls were No. 6.

Bishop England’s Daniel Brooks and Jaiha Williams were listed as among the top five seniors in the state.

The Philip Simmons girls are No. 6 in Class AA.

The Iron Horse girls went 18-9 last winter and reached the second round of the playoffs.