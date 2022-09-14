Bishops cross country looks to sustain championship caliber

The Bishop England High School boys’ and girls’ cross country teams both appear to be state championship contenders this fall.

But that’s become an autumn ritual, about as predictable as brilliant leaves changing color or frost on the pumpkins.

Tony Colizzi is the man responsible for the program’s success.

An avid runner, Colizzi has been the head coach of both programs since 2000 and has led the Bishops to eight total state titles, including a fifth for the boys’ team last fall. He doesn’t keep track of how many meets the teams have won over the years.

“We focus on each kids’ individual effort during the regular season,” Colizzi said.

Both teams fared well at the first major meet of the season, the Eye Opener Invitational, which was contested Sept. 2 in Spartanburg. The Bishops will compete in this weekend’s Warriors Invite, which is hosted by Waccamaw High School in Pawleys Island.

The Bishop England boys won the Class AAA state title last fall going wire-to-wire to claim their fifth state championship in the program’s history. This fall, the Bishops are competing at the Class AA level and were impressive at the Eye Opener.

The boys’ team ran in the International Division race, which included 34 teams and 352 runners. Junior Justin Hafner, the defending state champion, finished fifth with a school record time of 15 minutes and 30 seconds over the 5-kilometer course.

“Justin has been running really well this summer and his school record performance at Eye Opener is a validation of that effort,” Colizzi said. “He broke his own school record that he set last year on a very fast course. He will be running that course again on Sept. 17 at Waccamaw. Justin also swims for the BE swim team and that cross training helps him in both sports.”

JJ Romano and Marc Brahim both finished in the top 75.

The Bishop girls shone bright as well in the International Division, finishing in eighth place out of 27 teams, much better than last year’s 15th place finish. Overall, they finished eighth out of 73 schools in the combined varsity races.

Freshman Nora Brahim led the Bishops with a 15th place finish in a time of 19:39.

“Nora consistently works very hard at practice,” Colizzi said. “She is at the point where she now trains with the boys so that she has someone to run with at practice. Even as a freshman she is definitely one of the leaders on the team. She should have a great race at

Waccamaw.”

Nini Clarke, Grace Buss and Bo Rosato finished in the top 75.

“This is probably the strongest girls’ team we have had in 10 years,” Colizzi said. “They return many varsity runners from last year (Brahim, Clarke, Rosato, Marlee Asmer, Coroline Edgerton and Olivia Seymour) and the addition of junior Madison Riley and freshman

Gracelyn Buss makes for a strong team. They will be battling at the state championship for the team title.”