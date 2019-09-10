Bishops crush rival Hanahan in regional gridiron play

It’s always a good sign when a team bounces back from a demoralizing loss to post an impressive victory.

What makes it even better is when that bounce-back victory comes against your biggest rival in a game that is really is no contest.

That was the case Friday night when the Bishop England High School football team bulldozed Hanahan 35-3. The victory came a week after the Bishops were on the wrong end of a 40-3 decision to Timberland.

The Bishops’ impressive victory at Hanahan gives the Bishops momentum and a 1-0 record in Region 7-AAA play. The Bishops are 3-2 overall.

“This was a big win because it came against a rival and it was the first region game of the season,” Bishop England coach John Cantey said. “This was a very important game for us. Last week, we struggled to execute. But we came out ready to play against Hanahan, a team that graduated about 20 seniors from last year’s team. “So we were able to take advantage of our experience against their lack of experience. We played well.”

While the Bishops were able to bounce back from a tough loss, Philip Simmons High School continued to struggle as the Iron Horses dropped their second straight game. The Iron Horses, who lost a 36-9 decision at Whale Branch in the final Friday in September, opened October with a 48-14 loss to Timberland in Region 6-AA play. Eric Bendig’s squad fell to 1-5, including 0-1 in league play.

Bishop England 35, Hanahan 3

Bishop England’s offense was up to the challenge against Hanahan, collecting 395 total yards, while the defense was stingy allowing only 216 yards. That combo was way too much for the youthful Hawks to overcome.

Quarterback Cam Costa had a career night, completing 17 of 23 passing for 289 yards and two TDs. He completed passes to six different receivers. Eddie Marinaro was targeted five times and caught all five passes for 99 yards and a TD.

Running back Michael Long also had a big night. He rushed for 94 yards and a pair of scores on 23 carries, while catching five passes for 64 yards.

Jarren McCoy had the longest reception of the night, 42 yards, and finished with four receptions for 103 yards and a TD.

The Bishops have little time to celebrate. They play a Waccamaw team that has a 4-game winning streak and is 5-1 overall, and 1-0 in the league.

“They have become a rival because we have played them in so many big games,” Cantey said. “They have become a rival because they have had success in many of the same sports that we are successful in, including many of the spring sports.”

Timberland 48, Philip Simmons 14

Philip Simmons managed only 146 yards in total offense against the Wolves, a perennial Class AA state power.

The Iron Horses Peyton Wooldridge completed 4 of 8 passing for 52 yards, including a touchdown pass to Will Ramey, who finished the night with three catches for 45 yards and a TD. Woolridge added a team-best 58 yards rushing and a touchdown on 11 carries.