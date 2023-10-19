Bishops down First Baptist in 42-0 gridiron victory

Bishop England picked up its first victory of the season with a 42-0 victory over First Baptist at Jack Cantey Stadium on Oct. 13.

Bishop England used big plays to crush the Hurricanes and improve to 1-6. First Baptist fell to 1-7.

The Bishops settled the issue early, taking a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and upped the margin to 35-0 at halftime.

Nate Anderson completed 2 of 4 passing for 57 yards and a touchdown. He connected with Connor Layne for a 25-yard score.

Zach Rooney led the Bishops’ running attack with 118 yards and two TDs on 16 carries. Dixon Hardy carried 6 times for 48 yards and two TDs. Jack Leahy made the most of his one carry, ripping off a 73-yard TD run.

The Bishops need a victory in the next two games to qualify for the Class AA state playoffs with a win over either Oceanside Collegiate Academy or Academic Magnet. The Bishops host the Land Sharks this weekend. OCA is 5-2, 2-0 with its losses coming to South Florence and Sumter.

Academic Magnet will be an Oct. 27 road test for the Bishops. The Raptors are 3-3, 0-2 heading into action this weekend.

Update: This updates a previously incorrect report on the outcome of this game.