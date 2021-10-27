Bishops, Iron Horses capture regional volleyball championships

The Bishop England and Philip Simmons volleyball teams both won their respective region championships and picked up victories in the first round of the High School League state playoffs.

Bishop England needed drama and a play-in game against Oceanside Collegiate Academy to win the Region 8-AAA championship.

The Bishops, who failed to qualify for the playoffs last year for the first time in more than two decades, split with OCA during the regular season, forcing a one-game playoff at North Charleston High. The Bishops claimed the championship with a 3-1 victory.

Coach Cindy Baggott’s squad swept Lake City in the first round of the playoffs and were scheduled to play Orangeburg-Wilkinson in the second round on Oct. 26.

Meanwhile, Philip Simmons won the Region 6-AA championship with a 22-6 regular-season record. The Iron Horses, who reached the Lower State Championship against Andrew Jackson last fall, opened the 2021 postseason by sweeping Edisto. The team was scheduled to play Pelion on Oct. 26.

BE cross country continues to shine bright

The Bishop England boys’ cross country team continues to reinforce its No. 1 state ranking in Class AAA as the state championships near.

Four days after winning the Region 8-AAA title, the Bishops fared well in the CiCi’s Sandhills Invitational, which was held in Columbia and hosted by Spring Valley High School.

The boys finished in second place out of 20 teams and had the best finish by a Class AAA team. Wando won with 47 points, BE was second with 93, and Spring Valley was third with 97 points.

Sophomore Justin Hafner finished second out of 138 runners with a national elite time of 16:08.35 over the 5 kilometer course. Marc Brahim was 18th overall with a time of 17:32. Charlie Tessier was 20th, J.J. Romano 26 and Hank Linder 27th. Gabe Hislop and Ayden Haas also scored.

The Bishop girls finished fourth overall in team standings and were the top Class AAA finisher.

Nora Brahim led with a third place finish of 19:19, which was a national elite time. Nini Clarke was 11th overall at 20:16. Bo Rosato was 40th and Olivia Seymour was 48th. Celia Murphy and Zoe Eckrich also placed for the team.

PSHS Cross country remains steadfast

Philip Simmons began its drive for a state championship in cross country on the right note as the boys’ and girls’ teams both captured the Region 6-AA championship held at Timberland High School.

Sophomore Ryan Rousseau led the Iron Horses with a first-place finish of 16:41. Pierce Walker, Ian Mullaney, Burket Yaun and Maverick Heater all finished in the top 10.

For the girls, Emmy Wood won with a national elite time of 19:40. The Iron Horses dominated the race with 11 of the top 12 finishes. The team heads to Newberry on Nov. 5 to compete in the AA state qualifier.