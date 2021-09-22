Bishops, Iron Horses fall in non-conference matches

When you’re a high school football coach and are in a pinch because of a quarterback room that resembles a waiting room of a doctor’s office, you might turn to the baseball team for a pitcher to pinch hit.

That was the case for Bishop England High School football coach John Cantey, who turned to fourth-string quarterback, Elliott Sanders, who played admirably in the Bishops’ 18-10 loss to Timberland on Sept. 17.

In the second week of the season, the Bishops lost starting quarterback Marco Pampu to a knee injury in a 20-3 loss to Ashley Ridge. His replacement, Jacob Mackara, broke his collarbone in the same game. Both players are out for the season. The third team QB missed the Timberland game because of sickness, so Cantey went

with BE baseball player Sanders, who scored the Bishops’ only touchdown in the loss to the Wolves.

It wasn’t a good weekend for the local high school football teams. While BE remained winless with a 0-5 record, the Philip Simmons football team lost its first game of the season, dropping a 27-17 decision to Berkeley County rival Hanahan High. The Iron Horses are 4-1 with an open date this weekend.

Timberland 18, BE 10

The Bishops have an open date this weekend and will use the time to heal and refocus as the Region 8-AAA schedule looms.

“We need it,” Cantey said of the open week. “We are so banged up and have to get the quarterback situation right. But we have some serious injuries and questions at other positions as well.”

Need proof?

Bishop center Tommy Diliegro will miss the remainder of the season with an ACL injury to his left knee. He missed the majority of the 2020 season with an ACL injury to his right knee.

The Bishops scored one touchdown against the Wolves, while William Poole booted a 43-yard field goal.

The Bishops open the Region 8-AAA portion of their schedule with a home game against Oceanside Collegiate Academy on Oct. 1.

Hanahan 27, Philip Simmons 17

Philip Simmons couldn’t stop the Hanahan running game as the Iron Horses surrendered more than 300 yards rushing against the Hawks, who were coming off a one-point overtime loss to Class AAAAA entry Stratford.

The Iron Horses allowed only 26 points in the first four games of the season, but the Hawks put 27 on the Iron Horses to improve to 2-1.

Quarterback Tripp Williams accounted for 165 of the 269 total yards. He rushed nine times for 63 yards and completed 11 of 23, passing for 102 yards.

Sharod Williams added 59 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, while Issac Schimp carried 10 times for 32 yards and a score. Griffin Gore added a field goal.

Hunter Ramey was spectacular on defense with 18 tackles, including 15 solo. Dan Wojtech picked off a pass to set up a score.

The Iron Horses begin Region 6-AA play with a home game against Burke on Oct. 1.