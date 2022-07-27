Bishops, Iron Horses football squads ready for fall action

Bishop England High School football coach John Cantey is ready for some football. He also is ready for a season with fewer injuries.

The Bishops battled injuries last year, causing depth chart issues, especially at quarterback and limped home with a 3-8 record.

“We lost two quarterbacks in one game,” Cantey said. “We had a lot of people injured. But we gained experience at just about every position. That’s the good news. We hope to capitalize on that. Another big difference is we had only 11 seniors last year. This year, we have 25.”

That’s one of the bigger senior classes in a while for the Bishops, who hold their first day of practice July 29 as member schools of the High School League get the green light to kick off the 2022 practice season.

Philip Simmons High School will also hold its first practice that same day as they prepare for the upcoming season.

While Bishop England drops from Class AAA to AA, the Iron Horses make the jump up to Class AAA for the first time in the school’s brief history. Coach Eric Bendig and his staff have built a strong foundation and the numbers attached to the program are impressive.

Bendig expects 60 players for the first varsity practice. The junior varsity program is solid with 55-60 players and the B Team should top 40 players by the time it plays its first game.

“It’s always the same for me,” Bendig said. “I have put last season to bed and we moved some players around in the offseason. Now, we get to see what kind of work they’ve put in since January. We get to see the results of their work at practice.”

Philip Simmons is coming off its best season ever when the Iron Horses posted an 11-2 record, winning Region 6-AA and reaching the third round of the playoffs. The Iron Horses dominated foes last fall, outscoring the competition 468-166.

While most of the changes for Philip Simmons will be in personnel, the Bishops have reconfigured their offense. Last season, the Bishops used the spread offense. This year, the Bishops will go back to the triple option.

“Part of it is because the triple option works best with the people we have,” Cantey said. “But the other factor is common sense. We have to possess the football and have long drives. Last year, on first down, we lost yardage 50 percent of the time.”

Cantey had health issues and underwent surgery, while taking some time off. “I haven’t felt this good in about seven, eight years,” he said at the end of spring practice. Cantey expects healthy numbers when the Bishops open camp. The Bishops had about 60 players out for spring practice and the numbers should hold steady during the fall.

The Bishops kick off the season with a showdown against Porter-Gaud on Aug. 26.

Meanwhile, Philip Simmons will open the regular season on Aug. 19 against Andrews.