Bishops, Iron Horses pivot to winning ways as playoffs loom

There was no more dominant girls’ high school basketball program in the 2010s in South Carolina than the Bishop England Battling Bishops.

Under coach Paul Runey’s guidance, the Bishops appeared in seven state championships during the decade and came away with six state crowns. The first was in 2012. Then there were three consecutive titles, 2014-17. The final exclamation point with the sixth title in 2019 to conclude the eight-year stretch when the Bishops posted an amazing 197-20 record.

The 2020s brought the COVID-19 pandemic to athletics in the Palmetto State, while the Bishops couldn’t escape what every great dynasty has succumbed to: talent is cyclical.

Throw in the fact that Runey, the mastermind behind the dynasty, has already said the 2023-24 season will be his final season. So, the program is in transition.

The Bishops are still winning, but just not at such an incredibly high percentage such as the .908 winning percentage during the amazing eight-year span.

Jan 20, the Battling Bishops picked up a much-needed Region 7-AA victory with a 55-31 conquest of Academic Magnet, to up their record to 11-9, including 3-1 in the conference.

Izzy Woods led the victory with 17 points, as the Bishops built a 27-14 halftime lead.

The victory was important because the Bishops dropped a heart-breaking 39-35 decision at Oceanside Collegiate Academy in region play Jan. 17. The Landsharks outscored the Bishops 12-6 in the fourth quarter to win.

The Bishops will play Lake Marion in region play on Jan. 24. (Results not available by press deadline.) The date circled on the calendar is Feb. 3, when the Bishops host Oceanside in a game that likely will determine the seedings for the playoffs and a region champ.

BISHOP BOYS

The Bishop England boys also lost a Region 7-AA decision to Oceanside, a 79-50 setback. The Bishops recovered with a 62-42 win over the Raptors Jan. 20 to push their record to 12-8 overall and 3-1 in region play.

Bishop Andrew Puckhaber led the team with 20 points, while Jack Van de Erve chipped in with 18.

IRON HORSE GIRLS

Meanwhile, the Philip Simmons teams are having impressive seasons as well.

The Iron Horse girls have withstood the loss of all-state player Kylee Kellermann to injury and keep on winning.

The Iron Horses are 15-4 and first place in Region 8-AAA with a 4-0 record after a 50-33 victory over Battery Creek.

Kennedy Rivers and Zhaire Mack, a pair of ultra-talented seniors, are averaging 11.2 and 9.6 points, respectively. Mack is averaging an impressive 7.6 rebounds per game.

The Iron Horses are scheduled to play Beaufort at home on Jan. 24. The Eagles are 7-8.

IRON HORSE BOYS

The Iron Horse boys begin this week’s play with a six-game winning streak to push their record to 12-8, including 4-0 in league play.

The Iron Horses dismantled Battery Creek 62-39 Jan. 20 night on the road.

Jacque Greene leads the Iron Horse boys with 12.3 points per game, while Robert Watson is right behind with 12.1. Greene and Watson also are first and second in rebounding with 4.8 and 4.5 boards per game, respectively.