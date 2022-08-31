Bishops, Iron Horses stumble, suffer first losses

Momentum. The Philip Simmons High School football team had it, but couldn’t hold onto it.

That was the difference Aug. 26 as St. James High School rallied for a 37-30 double-overtime victory at “The Phil” in the first full weekend of high school football in the Palmetto State.

The Iron Horses led 23-20 late in the game when St. James quarterback Connor Schwaim scrambled from the pocket and completed a 45-yard pass to Ben Sandt with 10 seconds left in regulation to give the visitors the ball in excellent field position. Senior kicker Daniel

Deneen tied the game at 23-23 with three seconds remaining when he nailed a field goal.

The visiting Sharks scored two touchdowns in the overtimes to the Iron Horses’ one touchdown and that was the difference as the Iron Horses lost for just the third time in their last 15 games.

“You can prepare for all situations all year and it still might not prepare you,” Philip Simmons coach Eric Bendig said. “Football has its highs and lows. I felt we were in good shape near the end (of regulation), but we knew they had a good kicker. We had the game won, but just couldn’t hold onto it.”

Philip Simmons tallied 338 total yards with first-year starting quarterback Tavien Orellana accounting for 224 of the yards. He completed 17 of 25 passing for 208 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 16 yards on the ground.

Orellana’s biggest play of the game was an 88-yard touchdown pass to Troy Stevenson early in the fourth quarter to give the Iron Horses a 23-20 lead. Orellana also threw touchdown passes of 33 and 8 yards to Jacque Greene. Greene caught six passes for 56 yards.

KJ Asbury led the Iron Horses with 97 yards rushing on 17 carries. He scored the first touchdown of the game on a 17-yard run.

The Iron Horses will play Georgetown Sept. 2 for their third consecutive home game.

It was that type of weekend for the Daniel Island high school football teams. Bishop England, playing its second game of the week, after a postponement against Porter-Gaud, also came up short after opening the season with a victory.

The Bishops scored first against First Baptist, but the Hurricanes were too much for the Bishops as they posted a 23-10 victory. There were breakdowns on both sides of the ball as the Bishops stumbled.

“We looked exhausted,” Bishop England coach John Cantey said. “It was bad.”

Bishop England running back Weston Peterson injured his ankle in the first quarter and is listed as week-to-week. He rushed for 187 yards in the victory over Porter-Gaud.

The Bishops took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter when Cavin Craig booted a 41-yard field goal. The Bishops’ other score came when quarterback David Kuehhas and Chase Miller hooked up for a 10-yard scoring pass.

The Bishops travel to Mount Pleasant Sept. 2 to play Lucy Beckham, a team that is 2-0 after beating Wando 8-6.