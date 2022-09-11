Bishops, Iron Horses tennis fall short in state championship pursuits

The Bishop England and Philip Simmons girls’ tennis teams are both ranked among the best in the Palmetto State, regardless of classification. However, the Bishops and Iron Horses came up short in their bids for state titles this fall. Still, both teams experienced memorable seasons.

The Bishops reached the Class AAA State Championship, but were denied as Oceanside Collegiate Academy posted a 6-0 victory over the Bishops on Nov. 5 at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center in Florence to finish 3-0 vs. the Bishops in 2022 while winning its second straight state title.

The Bishops topped Columbia, Batesburg-Leesville and Landrum to reach the championship. Bishop England’s Riley Young also played in the individual Class AAA-AA-A state championships which were scheduled to conclude Nov. 8.

The Philip Simmons girls, who won the Class AA state championship last fall, reached the Class AAA Lower State Championship, but it wasn’t the Iron Horses’ day as Waccamaw posted a 5-1 victory.

The Iron Horses topped Lower Richland in the first round and then defeated Darlington and Dreher before losing to Waccamaw, which went on to claim the state championship with a victory over Chapman.

Amelia Whirett and Ansley Cohen of Philip Simmons both qualified for the individual state championships.

BE girls golf

The Bishop England girls golf team recently competed in the Class AA state championship and the Bishops fared well, finishing ninth out of 16 teams.

Chesnee was crowned state champs for the second year in a row with a two-day total of 657 at the Cheraw State Park Golf Course. Oceanside Collegiate Academy was runner-up with a score of 721 and Academic Magnet was third with a 729.

The Bishops shot 882 for the two days to finish in the top 10. Meredith McDonald led the Bishops with a score of 210 for 36 holes to claim 30th place. Riley Harkey was right behind in 31st place, carding a 215. Ana Kathryn Collins finished in 33rd place with a 218.

BE college signings

Bishop England was scheduled to hold a National Signing Day ceremony on Nov. 9 at the school with five student-athletes taking the next step in their matriculation process.

Evelyn Kitchin and Leslie Wysong, both members of the Bishops’ highly regarded girls’ lacrosse team, were scheduled to sign with Coastal Carolina University and the Merchant Marine Academy, respectively.

Both players had key roles in last spring’s state championship season in which the Bishops went 18-0 and extended their winning streak to 82 games heading into the 2023 season.

Riley Fennerson, a member of the boys’ lacrosse team, is scheduled to sign with Centre College, which is located in Danville, Kentucky.

Two members of the Bishops boys’ golf team will also sign. Luke Walmet is headed to William and Mary, while Sam McMillian will ink with Anderson University.

Both golfers had key roles in the Bishops’ second-pace finish at the Class AAA state championship last May.