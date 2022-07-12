Bishops, Iron Horses warmed up for early-season clash

Daniel Island pride and bragging rights will be on the line Friday when Bishop England travels to Philip Simmons for a big night of high school basketball. It should also be a good barometer of where the teams stand at this early stage of the season.

Here is a brief synopsis of all four Daniel Island teams after Monday’s competition.

The Bishop England girls beat Hanahan Monday night by a 54-15 margin to claim their third consecutive victory and push their record to 5-1.

Coach Paul Runey’s team seems to be in midseason form as far as defense is concerned the Bishops pitched a shutout in the first quarter to grab a 20-0 lead against the Hawks. Runey was able to get all his players into the game and nine entered into the scoring column.

The Bishops have outscored foes 41.5 points a game to 30.8 points.

Izzy Woods had a big effort against Hanahan with 12 points while Lilly Hodge and Madison Riley tallied eight points apiece.

BE BOYS BASKETBALL

The Bishop boys topped Hanahan 56-37 Monday night after beating Charleston Math and Science Friday. However, Wando proved to be too much against the Bishops the following night. The Warriors took an 18-13 lead at halftime and expanded the lead to nine points at the end of the third stanza.

Jack Van De Erve and Andrew Puckhaber continue to be an impressive 1-2 scoring punch. Van De Erve scored 11 points against Wando and followed that up with nine points against Hanahan Monday night.

Puckhaber scored 10 against Wando and 14 against Hanahan. Andrew Pride played well against the Hawks as well with 11 points.

PS GIRLS BASKETBALL

Meanwhile, Philip Simmons has shown positive signs of adjusting to the Class AAA lifestyle after six years at the Class AA level.

The Iron Horse girls lost a heart-breaker, 48-46, to Northwood Academy over the weekend. But the Iron Horses showed mettle with an impressive 51-29 victory over state power Goose Creek on Monday.

Kylee Kellermann continues to get better each outing after suffering a knee injury early last season. She leads the Iron Horses with 17.8 points a game and is second in rebounding with 4.6 rebounds per game.

Kellermann and Kennedy Rivers both have 1,000 points for their careers and Rivers averages 10.6 points so far this season. Zharire Mack has been steady with 9.0 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

PS BOYS BASKETBALL

The Iron Horse boys had a tough encounter against state power Goose Creek on Monday, dropping a 70-30 decision.

JaQue Greene and Robert Watson continue to be one of the Lowcountry’s most dynamic duos. Greene is scoring at 11.6 points per game and collects 5.8 rebounds per outing. Watson is collecting 10.4 points and 4.6 rebounds. He leads the team with 3.4 assists per game.

Both Iron Horse teams were scheduled to play at Oceanside Collegiate on Wednesday before the big BE showdown over the weekend.

If you happen to miss the BE at PSHS game this weekend, the two schools will play at Father O’Brien Gymnasium on Friday, Dec. 16.