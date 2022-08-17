Bishops look to restore championship mentality of old

It’s back to the basics this fall for the Bishop England High School football team.

That means the Bishops will return to their roots, which is blue collar football. The Bishops have abandoned the spread offense and will go back to their triple-option attack. In past years, that kept defenses guessing and the clock running as the Bishop churned for yardage on the ground.

“The spread seemed to be very, very, very fancy,” BE coach John Cantey said after spring practice concluded. “And besides, no one really tackles.”

The Bishops are hoping to bounce back from last year’s season which was marred by injuries. The quarterback position was most affected as the Bishops lost two signal-callers in one game – Week 2 vs. Ashley Ridge.

Senior Marco Pampu went down with a knee injury while his backup, sophomore Jacob Mackara, broke his collarbone against the Swamp Foxes. Cantey had to recruit some pitchers from the baseball team to play QB.

The offense struggled mightily at times last fall, averaging only 11.9 points per game. The team scored only 131 points in 11 games and 35 of those points came against North Charleston.

The Bishops’ offensive woes were evident in the season-opener against Porter-Gaud last fall. The Cyclones recorded their first ever shutout victory against the Bishops, a 20-0 decision. It was the first of six consecutive losses to begin the season.

While injuries were the theme of the 2021 season, this year’s theme just might be healthy numbers. The rosters for the varsity and junior varsity teams are a combined 105 players.

“We are way ahead of where we were at the beginning of last season,” said Cantey, who led the Bishops to state championships in 2011 and ’12. “We’ve made some changes and the kids picked up on those quickly. We are much stronger, faster and our defense will fly to the ball.”

Senior David Kuehhas will begin the season as the Bishops’ starting quarterback with Pampu slowed by injuries.

“He’s a baseball guy,” Cantey said of Kuehhas. “He started one game and does a solid job of running the offense.

Senior Weston Peterson, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last fall, heads up a deep running back position. Seniors Jack Mullen and Ben Lordi, along with junior Dixon Hardy will see action.

Senior center Cole Preiditsch, senior Michael Murphy and junior Michael Passyn are the most experienced offensive linemen.

The top wide receivers include senior Chase Miller and juniors Jack Lehay and Connor Layne.

“We had some injuries last fall and that gave other players opportunities,” Cantey said. “Also, last year, we had only 11 seniors. This year we have 25 seniors. That’s a big plus.”

Cantey himself had health issues and underwent surgery, while taking some time off. “I haven’t felt this good in about seven, eight years,” Cantey said.

The Bishops will compete in Region 7-AA with Oceanside Collegiate Academy, Academic Magnet, Timberland and Lake Marion. Oceanside will be the Bishops’ top challenger for the title.

The Bishops kick off the season with a showdown against crosstown rival Porter-Gaud on Friday, Aug. 19.