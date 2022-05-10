Bishops losing streak continues after scoreless affair

Opportunities. Timberland High School cashed in on them during Sept. 28’s Region 7-AA football game against Bishop England. The Bishops did not and that was the difference as the Wolves posted a 6-0 victory in a hard-fought game at Jack Cantey Stadium.

The game was played ahead of schedule with the threat of Hurricane Ian brewing.

Timberland’s defense scored the game’s only touchdown when a defender scooped up a fumble and raced 20 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Then Timberland’s defense saved the day.

With less than a minute remaining in the game, the Bishops were marching for a possible touchdown. On fourth down, Bishop England quarterback David Kuehhas completed a 50-yard pass to Chase Miller to move the ball to the Wolves’ 5-yard line. But the Wolves intercepted a pass in the endzone to hold off the Bishops.

“It was a tough way to lose,” Bishop England coach John Cantey said. “We were in a battle with them and had our opportunity when we had the ball inside the opponent’s 5 (yard line). But we couldn’t get it done.”

Timberland won for the first time after opening the 2022 season with six consecutive losses. Bishop England, meanwhile, lost for the sixth consecutive week after opening the season with a victory.

It marked the second straight game and third time in the last four that BE failed to score. The Bishops opened the season by scoring 29 points against Porter-Gaud. They have scored only 30 points in the last six games.

Injuries were a big problem last year and it’s been more of the same in 2022 and that’s a big reason why BE is only 4-14 the past two seasons. Quarterback Marco Pampu, who has been hobbled with injuries, returned to the lineup against Timberland, but suffered another injury.

Running back Weston Peterson missed a good portion of last season with a knee injury but scored two impressive touchdowns in the season-opener against Porter-Gaud. However, he hasn’t been 100 percent since the opening game.

“We have to find what works for the kids,” Cantey said. “As coaches, our job is to find what’s best for the kids and we’re working on it. We had Leo (Albano) come in and help us with the offense because he was our quarterback for four years. We’ll figure it out.”

Albano was an all-state selection in football, baseball and basketball at BE and played for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team. He graduated from ND earlier this year.

It doesn’t get much easier for the Bishops as they battle for a playoff spot. The Bishops play Lake Marion, who is 3-3 overall and 0-1 in the league. They conclude the region part of the schedule by playing Oceanside Collegiate on the road and hosting Academic Magnet.

OCA and Academic Magnet enter this weekend’s play with a combined 10-1 record.

“We just have to continue to work hard and get better,” Cantey said. “It’s not too late to turn it around. If we can get in the playoffs, it’s a whole new season.”