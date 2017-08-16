Bishops seek third state football title in decade

Here’s a snapshot of John Cantey’s life since he was named head coach of the Bishop England High School football team in time for the 2008 season.

In the personal side of the ledger, he went from bachelor to husband, father and family man with four children and a supporting wife.

On the football side, Cantey, who is beginning his 10th year at his alma mater, went from legacy to perhaps a legend in 2011 when he coached the Bishops to the first state championship in the school’s history. He repeated the feat the following year.

“Yes, a lot has changed,” said Cantey, who trails only his father Jack as the school’s all-time winningest coach.

The Bishops went 8-3 last fall, including 2-2 in the region to push Cantey’s career record at BE to 71-36. He’s welcomed back former head coach Jim Daniel, who is the team’s offensive coordinator.

Cantey also welcomed back eight starters on offense, including a quarterback, Leo Albano, who has attracted the attention of some Ivy League schools. A good quarterback will tell you he is only as good as his offensive line and that’s one reason Albano has shone. Four starting linemen return, including three who have been starters since their sophomore years. Daniel Russler, Mac Hunter and Jordan Baltimore are the three-year starters while Justin Counasse started last season.

Albano had 2,063 total yards last fall and accounted for 28 touchdowns. One of his favorite targets returns: Christian Greavu. He caught 14 passes for 207 yards and three scores while adding 208 yards and four touchdowns rushing.

Seniors Will Bastian and TJ Snyder have big play capabilities at wide receiver.

Defense does not have as much experience with only three starters returning.

“We have eight positions to fill and if you do your job, you’re going to play” was Cantey’s mantra during camp. “We have to play physical and stay healthy.”

The Bishops gave up 308 yards and 17.2 points per game last fall on defense.

Cantey will take a more active role on the defensive side of the ball in 2017 as the Bishops seek their third state title of the decade. He has had plenty of change as he begins his 10th year at the school.

“When I first came in, I was very strict and there were no exceptions,” Cantey said. “Now, I’m a little more lenient and judge each case by its own merit. I realize everyone is different, has a different story.”

The Bishops played in last weekend’s Sertoma Classic against Goose Creek (the Gators won 14-7) and will open the regular season this Friday against Christ Church.

BEHS Football Schedule

august

18 Christ Church

25 at West Ashley

September

1 at St. John’s

8 at Porter Gaud

15 Woodland

22 Academic Magnet

29 Open

October

6 Lake Marion

13 at Hanahan

20 Mannin

27 at Timberland