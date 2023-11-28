In shopping circles, the day after Thanksgiving is known as Black Friday. For Brody (the amazing fish finding and stock trading dog), Black Friday refers to the stock market crash of 1869.

For me, Black Friday is a good day to go fishing (and avoid all the shopping madness). Thankfully, Elliott (my son), Andrew Moss (my niece’s husband) and his brother (Daniel) also wanted to avoid the shopping madness.

To keep from getting pulled into the early morning Black Friday sales, we met at 5 a.m. to go duck hunting. It was still dark when we pulled away from the dock. On the ride to our hunting spot, we discussed how the warm weather up north had delayed the duck migration to the Lowcountry. We had low hopes but at least we were not shopping.

As predicted, duck hunting was slow. We did get to see a beautiful sunrise and have breakfast at Waffle House shortly thereafter. Over breakfast, we planned our fishing excursion. Trout as the tide fell. Redfish at low tide. It was a good plan. We agreed it was prudent to order extra sausage and bribe Brody for the exact fishing location.

After one sausage, Brody told us the trout and redfish would be feeding aggressively in shallow water. For the rest of the sausage, he would tell us the exact location. Wanting to stack the odds in our favor, we gladly gave Brody the rest of our sausage.

A few minutes later, I stopped the skiff per Brody’s instructions and quietly approached a submerged oyster reef in about 2-feet of water. Daniel cast a Z-Man Finesse TRD on a 1/5-ounce NedlockZ jig to the base of oysters.

A hungry fish inhaled his lure and took off on a powerful run. While fighting the fish, Daniel exclaimed the extra sausage was a great idea!

Soon, a beautiful redfish came to the skiff. Daniel and Andrew took a couple of photos and quickly released the fish.

As we watched the redfish swim away, Elliot said, “Not bad for Black Friday.” Everyone agreed.