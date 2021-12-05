Blackbaud to sponsor inaugural regatta June 26

The Charleston Ocean Racing Association (CORA) announced last week that Blackbaud will be the title sponsor for the inaugural Military Salute Regatta on Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the Charleston Harbor.

In addition to Blackbaud, several other companies such as Martschink Realty, LOCALiQ (part of the USA TODAY Network), Charlie Cox Business Improvement, Direction Yacht Charters, Celadon Home Furnishings, Denison Yachting, and the sailing vessel Sceptre are financially supporting this sailing event.

“Blackbaud is proud to support this event to honor active-duty military and veterans in our community,” said Rachel Hutchisson, Blackbaud’s vice president of corporate citizenship and philanthropy. “Giving back is a core Blackbaud value, and supporting our military and veterans is an important cause to our employees and our company. We’re looking forward to the race.”

Margaret Hekker, commodore of CORA said, “Having Blackbaud as title sponsor is incredible. They immediately reached out when they heard about the regatta and our goal of honoring our active-duty military and veterans. We are sincerely grateful

for their support, as well as the other sponsors.”

Sailboats from all over the Southeast U.S. are encouraged to participate in the regatta. Any active and retired military are encouraged to sign up for this event. Each participating veteran will also receive two tickets for guests to view the race aboard the Charleston Princess excursion vessel donated by Charleston Harbor Tours.

• Military may register at: bit.ly/MilitaryRegister

• Sailboats may register at: bit.ly/BoatRegister

• Sponsorships: charlestonoceanracing.com/sponsorship-form

For more information about sponsorships or the regatta, email Margaret Hekker at commodore@charlestonoceanracing.com

For more information about CORA, visit charlestonoceanracing.com.